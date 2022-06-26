https://sputniknews.com/20220626/french-energy-giants-ask-people-to-cut-down-on-electricity-gas-ahead-of-winter-1096670328.html

French Energy Giants Ask People to Cut Down on Electricity, Gas Ahead of Winter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French energy companies Engie, EDF and TotalEnergies urged industries and households on Sunday to start saving electricity, natural gas and... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

"The best energy is that which we do not consume. We must address the energy demand together by reducing consumption so that we have more leeway," the bosses of the three utilities said in a joint article for Le Journal du Dimanche weekly.They warned that overcoming shortfalls of Russian gas supplies and a surge in energy prices was a major challenge for France's "social and political cohesion."More action should be taken at the European level, the executives continued. They suggested that the EU mobilize all its resources to balance out energy consumption within interdependent EU markets and improve cohesion in central and eastern Europe.

