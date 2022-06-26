https://sputniknews.com/20220626/delhi-fire-brigade-uses-robots-for-the-first-time-to-extinguish-blaze---video-1096665453.html

Delhi Fire Brigade Uses Robots For The First Time To Extinguish Blaze - Video

Delhi Fire Brigade Uses Robots For The First Time To Extinguish Blaze - Video

Delhi has recently suffered some tragic outbreaks of fire. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), at least 42 people have perished in more than 2,000... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-26T10:50+0000

2022-06-26T10:50+0000

2022-06-26T10:50+0000

india

india

delhi

new delhi

fire

fire

fire

fire

accident

accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107683/15/1076831554_0:86:3073:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_43fc580c1e01415ec762822d30013846.jpg

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) made history on Sunday after it used robots to extinguish a massive conflagration in the national capital for the first time.According to DFS officials, a fire broke out at a three-storey plastic godown in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area near Rohini Jail in the early hours of Sunday morning.At least two dozen firemen along with special robots were used to put the blaze out.While talking to the media, DFS chief Atul Garg said: “A call was received early on Sunday morning to report the fire in a house behind Rohini Jail. Later, it was found that the fire was in a plastic godown. A total of 23 firemen were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control in some time.”“No casualties were reported. We used our special robots to extinguish the fire. They have been tested and used before, and help firemen in long operations and summers,” he added.The robots were adopted by the DFS soon after the tragedy on 13 May in New Delhi, when a massive fire broke out in a commercial building near the city's Mundka metro station killing at least 27 people and injuring 70. They are supposed to increase the fire department's efficiency and cut how much work firemen have to do in big fires.On 14 May, two people were arrested in connection with the incident and Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal ordered an enquiry.Compensation of INR one million ($12,800) was also announced by Kejriwal for the families of the deceased.

india

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, delhi, new delhi, fire, fire, fire, fire, accident, accident