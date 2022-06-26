https://sputniknews.com/20220626/delhi-fire-brigade-uses-robots-for-the-first-time-to-extinguish-blaze---video-1096665453.html
Delhi Fire Brigade Uses Robots For The First Time To Extinguish Blaze - Video
Delhi Fire Brigade Uses Robots For The First Time To Extinguish Blaze - Video
Delhi has recently suffered some tragic outbreaks of fire. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), at least 42 people have perished in more than 2,000
Delhi Fire Brigade Uses Robots For The First Time To Extinguish Blaze - Video
Delhi has recently suffered some tragic outbreaks of fire. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), at least 42 people have perished in more than 2,000 fire-related incidents in May this year. The fire department also said it had received a total of 2,145 call-outs for fires, of which only 117 were non-fatal.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) made history on Sunday after it used robots to extinguish a massive conflagration in the national capital for the first time.
According to DFS officials, a fire broke out at a three-storey plastic godown in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli
area near Rohini Jail in the early hours of Sunday morning.
At least two dozen firemen
along with special robots were used to put the blaze out.
While talking to the media, DFS chief Atul Garg said: “A call was received early on Sunday morning to report the fire in a house behind Rohini Jail. Later, it was found that the fire was in a plastic godown. A total of 23 firemen were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control in some time.”
“No casualties were reported. We used our special robots to extinguish the fire. They have been tested and used before, and help firemen in long operations and summers,” he added.
The robots were adopted by the DFS soon after the tragedy on 13 May in New Delhi, when a massive fire broke out in a commercial building
near the city's Mundka metro station killing at least 27 people and injuring 70. They are supposed to increase the fire department's efficiency and cut how much work firemen have to do in big fires.
On 14 May, two people were arrested in connection with the incident and Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal ordered an enquiry.
Compensation of INR one million ($12,800) was also announced by Kejriwal for the families of the deceased.