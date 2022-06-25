https://sputniknews.com/20220625/unacceptable-setback-bill-gates-george-soros-condemn-scotus-roe-v-wade-overturning-1096656062.html

'Unacceptable Setback': Bill Gates, George Soros Condemn SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Overturning

'Unacceptable Setback': Bill Gates, George Soros Condemn SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Overturning

On Friday, the US Supreme Court decided to overrule the landmark legal precedent granting federal abortion rights. The explosive ruling immediately prompted... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

Prominent billionaires Bill Gates and George Soros have added their condemnation of the US Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade to that of those taking to the US streets.Gates, for his part, said that Friday was a "sad day" marking an "unjust and unacceptable setback" that puts "women’s lives at risk, especially the most disadvantaged."His ex-wife Melinda French Gates also weighed in on the ruling.She said that the Friday decision is "America taking a big step backward". According to French Gates, the US government should include more women so that they have an equal voice and could have a say in vital issues regarding women's health, among other things.In turn, investor George Soros branded the SCOTUS ruling an "assault on human rights", which his Open Society foundation estimates may damage global democracy. Soros also added that the decision "greatly threatens reproductive care".The bombshell decision was made by the conservative majority in the Supreme Court, with three judges dissenting. It has already triggered massive protests across the country, with pro-choice activists flocking to the streets of Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Denver, and other major US cities.Prominent conservatives, however, hailed the ruling. Among them were former president Donald Trump, who celebrated the decision and took credit for appointing judges that pushed it through, as well as Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The latter said that Roe v. Wade was "a political document" and "poison" to the credibility of the Supreme Court.

