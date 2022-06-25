https://sputniknews.com/20220625/ukraines-fm-outlines-pathway-to-victory-against-russia-1096635945.html

Ukraine's FM Outlines Pathway to Victory Against Russia

Ukraine's FM Outlines Pathway to Victory Against Russia

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Western media suffering 'Ukraine fatigue' as their favorite neo-fascist... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-25T11:37+0000

2022-06-25T11:37+0000

2022-06-25T11:37+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

nato

scotus

eu

georgia

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096635777_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_911db2a729baef03121ff2c12b235525.png

Ukraine's FM Outlines Pathway to Victory Against Russia On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Western media suffering 'Ukraine fatigue' as their favorite neo-fascist regime is steadily capitulating, the Supreme Court overturning a New York gun law after it was ruled unconstitutional, and Ukraine's newfound candidate status for EU membership.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Ukraine's FM Outlines Pathway to Victory Against RussiaSean Blackmon - Host of By Any Means Necessary | Ukraine Granted Candidate Status in Bid to Join the EUMindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief, Sputnik Washington | Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Support EU MembershipIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the Western media suffering 'Ukraine fatigue' as their favorite neo-fascist regime is steadily capitulating, what Ukraine's government will look like after Russia's special operation is complete, and why NATO pulled a bait and switch on Ukraine.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila talked about WNBA star Brittany Grimer's arrest for possessing hashish oil in Russia, the Supreme Court overturning a New York gun law after it was ruled unconstitutional, and took your calls.In the third hour, Sean Blackmon joined the conversation to talk about Ukraine's newfound candidate status for European Union membership and the disdain from other candidate nations over the fact Ukraine was able to skip to the front of the line. We were also joined by Mindia Gavasheli to talk about the rallies pushing for EU membership in Georgia and why so many countries are scrambling to fulfil requirements to join the union.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, nato, scotus, eu, georgia, аудио, radio