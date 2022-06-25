https://sputniknews.com/20220625/ukraine-may-get-access-to-european-money-but-not-to-eu-politician-says-1096648647.html

Ukraine May Get Access to European Money But Not to EU, Politician Says

Ukraine May Get Access to European Money But Not to EU, Politician Says

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Ukraine's newly won status as a candidate for joining the European Union will give it access to EU funding but its road to membership may... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-25T06:07+0000

2022-06-25T06:07+0000

2022-06-25T06:07+0000

france

ukraine

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093897453_0:0:3185:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2b9d252ec7b3035eacc93e635c1def.jpg

It took Ukraine less than three months to get the long-coveted status, instead of the years it usually takes Brussels to decide cases. The approval is the first official step toward a fully-fledged membership but the line is long.The former general delegate for economic intelligence at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance warned that the cost of having seven candidate members lined up in the wings would be astronomical.Turkey has been paid some 8 billion euros ($8.4 billion) for upgrades during its 35-year wait, while Ukraine's reconstruction is expected to cost European taxpayers more than 1 trillion euros.The expert called the EU a "well-meaning" dictatorship because its decision-making process was no longer democratic. He insisted that all EU enlargements should be put to a referendum, as ex-President Jacques Chirac intended before Nicolas Sarkozy, his successor, had the legislation erased from the books.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, ukraine, eu