Two Killed and Several Seriously Wounded at Oslo Nightclub Shooting
Two individuals were killed in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Oslo, Norway on Saturday morning. Several other serious injuries have also been reported.
Two people are dead and several others are injured following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Oslo. The nightclub, called London Pub, is one of the most popular gay bars in Norway's capital for the last 50 years. Police and emergency services rushed to the scene after at least 20 shots were fired by the gunman into the crowd of patrons. Oslo Police District reported an arrest near the scene of the crime shortly after the shooting.
00:04 GMT 25.06.2022 (Updated: 00:21 GMT 25.06.2022)
Two individuals were killed in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Oslo, Norway on Saturday morning. Several other serious injuries have also been reported.
Two people are dead and several others are injured following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Oslo. The nightclub, called London Pub, is one of the most popular gay bars in Norway's capital for the last 50 years.
Police and emergency services rushed to the scene after at least 20 shots were fired by the gunman into the crowd of patrons.
Oslo Police District reported an arrest near the scene of the crime shortly after the shooting.