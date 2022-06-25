https://sputniknews.com/20220625/tunisia-wont-mend-fences-with-israel-due-to-internal-opposition--years-of-conflicts-says-journo-1096652215.html

Tunisia Won’t Mend Fences With Israel Due to Internal Opposition & Years of Conflicts, Says Journo

Two years after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco inked the historic Abraham Accords normalizing ties with Israel, local media has been speculating on what nation could be next.One of Israel's leading newspapers, Israel Hayom, reported in June that Jerusalem officials were in “advanced talks” with Tunisia on the revival of bilateral ties. The two states established official relations in 1994 following the formation of the Palestinian Authority which was considered a breakthrough in the peace process. However, the ties were severed in the early 2000s shortly after the eruption of the Second Intifada, the violent Palestinian uprising against Israel.Unlikely TiesHowever, Israeli-Tunisia relations are "highly unlikely" to be formalized at this moment, said Khaoula Bin Khias, a Tunisian journalist who has been covering the developments in the region since the 2011 Arab Spring.This is not the first time that media has touted a potential Israel-Tunisia deal. In 2020, shortly after the Jewish State inked the Abraham Accords, reports began circulating that Tunisia might soon follow suit.Objections Within and OutAt the time, conservative objections torpedoed the restitution of diplomatic relations, with the Ennahda Party and its affiliates, known for embracing the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideology and backing the Palestinian cause, leading the charge. Now, these same forces will prevent the shaping of a similar deal, the journalist explained.However, the question not only revolves around public opinion. Neighboring Algeria, which is known for its vehement rejection of Israel, has been eyeing recent normalization deals with great concern. Last year, Algeria cut ties with Morocco following the latter's decision to re-establish relations with Israel.According to the journalist, a further agreement between Jerusalem and a North African country could deal a devastating blow to Algeria.Tunisia depends on Algeria for seventy percent of its gas. That said, Israel has discovered significant gas reservoirs since 2000, and has been inking lucrative deals with neighbors which could potentially fill the void. Tel Aviv could also help Tunisia with agricultural and technology projects, but Bin Khias opined that these prospects are too "unrealistic" at this moment.

