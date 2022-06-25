https://sputniknews.com/20220625/trump-fan-alleges-ivankas-6-january-testimony-was-given-by-clone---video-1096656800.html

Trump Fan Alleges Ivanka's 6 January Testimony Was Given by 'Clone' - Video

Journalists from the Daily Show, who don't exactly have much sympathy for the 45th president, have decided to confront Donald Trump supporters at a Mississippi rally by showing them clips from the 6 January House Committee Hearing.One of these clips was of Ivanka Trump testifying that she accepted then-Attorney General William Barr's stance suggesting that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.However, one Trump supporter offered a very original explanation to explain Ivanka’s surprising testimony: according to him, it was not the president's daughter speaking but rather her clone!The House Select Committee is investigating the 6 January riot which occurred after the 2020 presidential elections, when hundreds of Trump voters breached the US Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of Joe Biden, citing alleged voter fraud.Democratic politicians have accused Trump of inciting "insurrection", and he was impeached for a second time. However, Trump was acquitted in the Senate in February 2021 once he had already left office.

