Trump Fan Alleges Ivanka's 6 January Testimony Was Given by 'Clone' - Video
While the investigation into the Capitol Hill events is ongoing, ex-President Donald Trump has continued to denounce the probe as a "witch hunt" and claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Journalists from the Daily Show, who don't exactly have much sympathy for the 45th president, have decided to confront Donald Trump supporters at a Mississippi rally by showing them clips from the 6 January House Committee Hearing.
One of these clips was of Ivanka Trump testifying that she accepted then-Attorney General William Barr's stance suggesting that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.
However, one Trump supporter offered a very original explanation to explain Ivanka’s surprising testimony: according to him, it was not the president's daughter speaking but rather her clone!
"It don't even look like her. It might be one of those — what do they got, clones out there these days?" the Trump voter said. When the Daily Show correspondent pressed him on what exactly he meant, the man confirmed, "It might be a clone, yeah".
The House Select Committee is investigating the 6 January riot which occurred after the 2020 presidential elections, when hundreds of Trump voters breached the US Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of Joe Biden, citing alleged voter fraud.
Democratic politicians have accused Trump of inciting "insurrection", and he was impeached for a second time. However, Trump was acquitted in the Senate in February 2021 once he had already left office.