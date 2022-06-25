Thousands Rally in Germany's Munich Ahead of G7 Summit - Video, Photos
© AFP 2022 / KERSTIN JOENSSONProtesters wearing masks of (2nd L-R) US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson take part in a demonstration called for by Greenpeace, Attac and other organisations ahead of the G7 Summit at the Theresienwiese in Munich, southern Germany on June 25, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Climate activists are rallying in the German city of Munich on Saturday prior to the G7 summit, with the local police and rally organizers having registered between 4,000 and 6,000 participants, German media reported.
Munich police said that about 20,000 people had registered their participation before the rally but only 4,000 showed up, as of the afternoon, while the organizers said there were 6,000, the Welt daily reported, adding that the number will likely grow in the course of the event as is typical for long rallies.
Demonstrators marching through Munich ahead of the G7 summit. The banners up front call for more climate justice. pic.twitter.com/doHjkmQxcC— Giulia Saudelli (@giuliasaudelli) June 25, 2022
The rally is led by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger. Fifteen large organizations have confirmed their participation, including World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and FridaysForFuture.
© AFP 2022 / KERSTIN JOENSSONProtesters take part in demonstration called for by Greenpeace, Attac and other organisations ahead of the G7 Summit at the Theresienwiese in Munich, southern Germany on June 25, 2022.
G7 will hold a summit in the Bavarian castle of Schloss Elmau from Sunday to Tuesday.
© AFP 2022 / CHRISTOF STACHEProtesters take part in a demonstration called for by Greenpeace, Attac and other organisations ahead of the G7 Summit in Munich, southern Germany on June 25, 2022.
During the upcoming G7 summit, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and leaders of G7 countries, namely Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis, global economy, partnerships for developing countries, foreign and security policy, sustainability, food security, multilateralism, and digital transformation.
© AFP 2022 / KERSTIN JOENSSONProtesters wearing masks of US President Joe Biden (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron take part in a demonstration called for by Greenpeace, Attac and other organisations ahead of the G7 Summit at the Theresienwiese in Munich, southern Germany on June 25, 2022.
The German G7 presidency also invited representatives of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa to join several sessions of the summit.