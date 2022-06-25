Thousands Rally in Germany's Munich Ahead of G7 Summit - Video, Photos

https://sputniknews.com/20220625/thousands-rally-in-germanys-munich-ahead-of-g7-summit---video-photos-1096658089.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Climate activists are rallying in the German city of Munich on Saturday prior to the G7 summit, with the local police and rally organizers... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

Munich police said that about 20,000 people had registered their participation before the rally but only 4,000 showed up, as of the afternoon, while the organizers said there were 6,000, the Welt daily reported, adding that the number will likely grow in the course of the event as is typical for long rallies.The rally is led by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger. Fifteen large organizations have confirmed their participation, including World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and FridaysForFuture. G7 will hold a summit in the Bavarian castle of Schloss Elmau from Sunday to Tuesday.During the upcoming G7 summit, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and leaders of G7 countries, namely Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis, global economy, partnerships for developing countries, foreign and security policy, sustainability, food security, multilateralism, and digital transformation. The German G7 presidency also invited representatives of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa to join several sessions of the summit.

