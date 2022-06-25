https://sputniknews.com/20220625/the-pro-life-movement-gets-a-win-with-the-overturning-of-roe-v-wade-1096645932.html

The Pro-Life Movement Gets a Win With the Overturning of Roe V. Wade

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Congress passing gun control laws, and Liz Cheney seeking... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Pro-Life Movement Gets a Win With the Overturning of Roe V. Wade On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Congress passing gun control laws, and Liz Cheney seeking support from Wyoming Democrats.

Mindia Gavasheli - Editor in Chief of Sputnik Washington | Turkish Influence in Georgia, Seeking EU Membership, and Food in GeorgiaM Reese Everson - Author, Attorney, and Women's Rights Advocate | The Congressional Black Caucus, Roe V. Wade Overturned, and The Future of Abortions in AmericaTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Red Flag Laws , Theories on the Supreme Court Leaker, and Former Assistant AG Raided in VirginiaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mindia Gavasheli about his trip to the country of Georgia, demonstrations in Georgia, and the culture of the country. Mindia discussed the tourism in Georgia and the Turkish influence in the country. Mindia spoke about the demonstrations he attended and the EU granting Georgia 'perspective' status.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Reese Everson about state rights on abortion, women traveling across multiple states for abortions, and Joe Biden's response the Supreme Court. Reese explained her stance on abortion rights in America and how states banning abortion will affect women. Reese discussed her career and her work as an attorney in Washington DC.Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the pro-life movement, the abortion industry, and the RINOs in Congress. Tyler discussed the gun control measures recently passed and the GOP politicians who voted for gun control. Tyler discussed his opinion on the federal raid of former assistant AG Jeffrey Clark and Peter Strozk's tweet about the raid.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

