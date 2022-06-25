https://sputniknews.com/20220625/seven-epstein-victims-write-letters-to-us-judge-ahead-of-ghislaine-maxwells-sentencing-1096661946.html

Seven Epstein Victims Write Letters to US Judge Ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell's Sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who helped Epstein traffic underage girls for him and his wealthy clients, was found guilty in December 2021 on... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

Seven of the victims of the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein have drafted letters to US District Judge Alison J. Nathan, who is presiding over the case of Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. Judge Nathan will determine her sentence on June 28.One of the victims, Annie Farmer, argues that Maxwell, who is facing up to 55 years in prison, was "sucking in [victims'] precious time, energy and wellbeing" with her lies and lack of remorse over what she did to them.Annie's sister, Maria Farmer, who was also lured and groomed by Maxwell and Epstein, called the British socialite "dangerous and devious" in her letter. Farmer said that the duo's actions cost her a career as an artist and left her scarred, feeling unsafe, and afraid of Maxwell hurting her again if she got the chance.Another of Epstein's victims, who has been seeking justice for over a decade, Virginia Giuffre, gave a scathing characteristic of Ghislaine Maxwell in her letter to the judge. She argues that Maxwell "opened the door to hell" for many girls and failed to prevent harm befalling them when she had such a chance:Sarah Ransome, another young girl molested by Epstein and Maxwell, recalled the numerous attempts she made to end her life. She blames her suicide attempts over the trauma she sustained over half a year spent on the financier's "sex island" being used as a "sex toy." In one graphic episode, Ransome recalled how she tried to jump from a cliff on Epstein's island into shark-infested waters. She called it the only escape she had from the torture she endured.Lastly, a woman only identified as "Kate" told the judge of the "silent screams" that Epstein and Maxwell's victims had inside their minds after being sexually abused by the duo and their wealthy and powerful friends.While Epstein never saw a proper trial after he committed suicide in August 2019 in his jail cell, Maxwell was arrested and found guilty in a December 2021 trial on several counts of sex trafficking a minor and related conspiracy episodes. She will be sentenced on June 28.The prosecution asked the judge to send her to prison for a term between 30 and 55 years. The defense insisted on a more lenient sentence of no more than five years, arguing that Maxwell is being used as a scapegoat over the unsuccessful trial of Epstein.

