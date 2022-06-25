International
Outlaws of Nature: Knife-Wielding Monkey Terrorizes Brazilian Town - Photo, Video
Primates are smart and resourceful, and they are always happy to get food and attention from humans. But when people are not eager to share their food, apes...
People in Corrente, Brazil have been facing the force of nature in the most bizarre way of late after a knife-carrying monkey appeared in the town, frightening locals and terrorizing the town over the past week.Several photos and a video depicting the primate have been circulating online. The monkey can be seen waving the blade and even trying to sharpen it on the wall on a local shopping center balcony.The crisis was finally settled when agents of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) managed to capture the animal, reports indicated. No one was injured.Photos show that the ape is not very happy, but at least the poor little guy is now safe and may be returned to the nearby park, which is, apparently, his home.
Outlaws of Nature: Knife-Wielding Monkey Terrorizes Brazilian Town - Photo, Video

Primates are smart and resourceful, and they are always happy to get food and attention from humans. But when people are not eager to share their food, apes know how to force their hand.
People in Corrente, Brazil have been facing the force of nature in the most bizarre way of late after a knife-carrying monkey appeared in the town, frightening locals and terrorizing the town over the past week.
Several photos and a video depicting the primate have been circulating online. The monkey can be seen waving the blade and even trying to sharpen it on the wall on a local shopping center balcony.
The crisis was finally settled when agents of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) managed to capture the animal, reports indicated. No one was injured.
Photos show that the ape is not very happy, but at least the poor little guy is now safe and may be returned to the nearby park, which is, apparently, his home.
