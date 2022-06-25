https://sputniknews.com/20220625/norwegian-police-investigate-oslo-shooting-as-terror-attack-1096648925.html
Norwegian Police Investigate Oslo Shooting as Terror Attack
06:35 GMT 25.06.2022 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 25.06.2022)
Two people were killed and dozens wounded by a shooter who opened fire in a gay club early Saturday. At least three of the injured are now in critical condition, reports suggest.
Norwegian police said in an official release that they are investigating the Saturday shooting in the nightclub, called London Pub, as a terror attack.
"Police detained the suspect. The incident is being investigated as a terror attack", the statement read.
Police representative Christian Hatlo noted that the attack may be a hate crime. According to the authorities, the suspect, is a 42-year-old Norwegian of Iranian descent, who is already known to the law enforcement services.
Police received multiple calls about the incident at 1:14 a.m. local time and arrived at the scene just a several minutes later, and managed to apprehend the suspected shooter several minutes after coming to the scene. He was armed with a pistol and and an assault rifle.
The shooting also resulted in the cancellation of the Pride parade in Oslo, which was scheduled on Saturday.