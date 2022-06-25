https://sputniknews.com/20220625/norwegian-police-investigate-oslo-shooting-as-terror-attack-1096648925.html

Norwegian Police Investigate Oslo Shooting as Terror Attack

Norwegian police said in an official release that they are investigating the Saturday shooting in the nightclub, called London Pub, as a terror attack. Police representative Christian Hatlo noted that the attack may be a hate crime. According to the authorities, the suspect, is a 42-year-old Norwegian of Iranian descent, who is already known to the law enforcement services. Police received multiple calls about the incident at 1:14 a.m. local time and arrived at the scene just a several minutes later, and managed to apprehend the suspected shooter several minutes after coming to the scene. He was armed with a pistol and and an assault rifle.The shooting also resulted in the cancellation of the Pride parade in Oslo, which was scheduled on Saturday.

