LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement West of Donetsk

Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, liberating multiple cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic from Ukrainian troops over the past weeks. However, the Ukrainian military is still targeting Donbass cities, which are suffering from the most intensive bombardment since 2015, with multiple civilian casualties.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia