LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement West of Donetsk
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement West of Donetsk
Moscow launched the special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, as Donbass suffered from intense attacks by Kiev's troops. 25.06.2022, Sputnik International
russia, donbass
In this image released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in the Donetsk Region, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement West of Donetsk

04:57 GMT 25.06.2022 (Updated: 05:00 GMT 25.06.2022)
Moscow launched the special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, as Donbass suffered from intense attacks by Kiev's troops.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, liberating multiple cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic from Ukrainian troops over the past weeks. However, the Ukrainian military is still targeting Donbass cities, which are suffering from the most intensive bombardment since 2015, with multiple civilian casualties.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
