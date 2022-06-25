https://sputniknews.com/20220625/it-was-poison-tucker-carlson-hails-roe-v-wade-being-stricken-down-1096650796.html

'It Was Poison': Tucker Carlson Hails Roe v Wade Being Stricken Down

Fox News conservative host Tucker Carlson has celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade, branding the landmark pro-abortion precedent as a "political document" that was "poison" for the credibility of the Supreme Court.He also took a dig at pro-choice protesters, arguing that the decision by the Supreme Court justices to strike down Roe v. Wade was democracy in action.He compared the outrage over Roe v Wade downfall to that caused by the Capitol breach of January 2021, saying that those "who have been lecturing us for years about democracy" are now "horrified by the return of democracy".The conservative host went on to recommend those outraged by the Supreme Court ruling to vote for lawmakers who would push forward pro-abortion laws.Following the bombshell Friday ruling, as many as 18 US states automatically outlawed abortions due to the so-called trigger laws - legislation that was passed with a goal to immediately ban termination of pregnancy should Roe v. Wade be overturned. Five other states have now also prohibited abortions, with eight states set to introduce new anti-abortion laws soon.The decision by the Supreme Court's conservative majority to strike down Roe v. Wade has been condemned by US President Joe Biden, who said that Friday was a "sad day for the court and the country" because of the explosive ruling. Prominent Democrats have already vowed to boost efforts to protect abortion rights.Conservatives and pro-life activists, however, celebrate the ruling. One of those hailing the decision was former US President Donald Trump, taking credit for the Supreme Court decision as he was the one who made sure to appoint three conservative judges.The historic 7-2 Friday ruling had three judges dissenting: Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, who argued that the overturning of Roe v. Wade would undermine a "balance" between protecting the life of unborn children and women's rights.

