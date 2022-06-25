https://sputniknews.com/20220625/india-to-appeal-to-g7-to-help-stabilize-sri-lanka--1096648395.html

India to Appeal to G7 to Help Stabilize Sri Lanka

India to Appeal to G7 to Help Stabilize Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday warned the island nation of 22 million is "facing a far more serious situation" beyond the... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-25T09:12+0000

2022-06-25T09:12+0000

2022-06-25T09:12+0000

sri lanka

us

india

millennium challenge corporation

economic crisis

foreign exchange

colombo

narendra modi

g-7

biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/19/1096651469_0:291:3071:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_b45327d2de799527d63741b45783503b.jpg

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to request a more serious approach to the grave situation in Sri Lanka when he meets global leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has informed. Modi will embark on a two-nation visit on Saturday to participate in the G7 summit, which runs from Sunday to Tuesday in Germany, and the I2U2 Summit, the acronym for the group comprising India, Israel, UAE, and the US. The secretary described the island nation as a central part of Delhi's ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ upon returning from Colombo after meeting Sri Lankan leaders on Thursday. He also said that the economic situation on the island is a matter which needs to be addressed seriously."We hope those partners would take a more serious look at how they would want to approach Sri Lanka in days, weeks, and months ahead," Kwatra added.Since the beginning of the year, India has provided around $3.5 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka.India, Japan, and China have also planned a credit conference for the island, which is facing its first-ever default due to plummeting foreign reserves, with dollars to pay for essential imports, including food, medicine, and fuel, running out.Sri Lanka hopes to secure loans from the three countries, as well as the World Bank, before concluding a big deal with the International Monetary Fund before the end of July.On Saturday, the US Embassy in Colombo announced a high-level Washington visit to the island, including representatives from the Department of Treasury and the Department of State. The three-day delegation reportedly looks to explore the "most effective ways" to support "economic growth and strengthen democratic institutions" in the island nation.In 2021, Sri Lanka rejected a $500 million US grant offer under the Millennium Challenge Corporation as people believed the aid would compromise the nation's sovereignty and national security.

sri lanka

colombo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

sri lanka, us, india, millennium challenge corporation, economic crisis, foreign exchange, colombo, narendra modi, g-7, biden, financial assistance, imf