https://sputniknews.com/20220625/greek-authorities-to-install-security-cameras-at-parthenon-after-gay-sex-filmed-at-historic-site-1096657123.html
Greek Authorities to Install Security Cameras at Parthenon After Gay Sex Filmed at Historic Site
Greek Authorities to Install Security Cameras at Parthenon After Gay Sex Filmed at Historic Site
Athens pledged to protect the cultural heritage after a spicy "political" flick was filmed in the bosom of the ancient city. 25.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-25T14:20+0000
2022-06-25T14:20+0000
2022-06-25T14:20+0000
greece
sex
acropolis
athens
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101758/31/1017583166_0:231:3501:2200_1920x0_80_0_0_1e3f5abcd00c13bf92ca8e23ced7a3fb.jpg
Greek authorities plan to install 150 cameras to grant round-the-clock surveillance for the Acropolis after a short movie was published depicting public gay sex at the spot.The ancient center of Athens, which hosts a 2,500-year-old temple complex, became mired in controversy due to the 'Xeparthenon' film. It purportedly depicts two men with their faces covered having sexual intercourse at the Erechtheion – the ancient Temple of Athena Polias - while in full view of the public and surrounded by numerous tourists.Producers claimed the movie was a political film and that they chose the Parthenon since it is a "symbol of nationalism and carrier of hetero-normal messages".The incident caused outrage among many Greeks, sparking an investigation by the Ministry of Culture.
greece
athens
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101758/31/1017583166_128:0:3371:2432_1920x0_80_0_0_6834d896651a41ed380362ddb6633f76.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
greece, sex, acropolis, athens
Greek Authorities to Install Security Cameras at Parthenon After Gay Sex Filmed at Historic Site
Athens pledged to protect the cultural heritage after a spicy "political" flick was filmed in the bosom of the ancient city.
Greek authorities plan to install 150 cameras to grant round-the-clock surveillance for the Acropolis after a short movie was published depicting public gay sex at the spot.
The ancient center of Athens, which hosts a 2,500-year-old temple complex, became mired in controversy due to the 'Xeparthenon' film. It purportedly depicts two men with their faces covered having sexual intercourse at the Erechtheion – the ancient Temple of Athena Polias - while in full view of the public and surrounded by numerous tourists.
Producers claimed the movie was a political film and that they chose the Parthenon since it is a "symbol of nationalism and carrier of hetero-normal messages".
The incident caused outrage among many Greeks, sparking an investigation by the Ministry of Culture.
"It was a lewd, terribly lewd act,” the Acropolis Head Guard Ioannis Mavrikopoulos stated. "It marked the most disgraceful affront to the sanctity of the site".