Greek Authorities to Install Security Cameras at Parthenon After Gay Sex Filmed at Historic Site
Greek Authorities to Install Security Cameras at Parthenon After Gay Sex Filmed at Historic Site
Athens pledged to protect the cultural heritage after a spicy "political" flick was filmed in the bosom of the ancient city. 25.06.2022
Greek authorities plan to install 150 cameras to grant round-the-clock surveillance for the Acropolis after a short movie was published depicting public gay sex at the spot.The ancient center of Athens, which hosts a 2,500-year-old temple complex, became mired in controversy due to the 'Xeparthenon' film. It purportedly depicts two men with their faces covered having sexual intercourse at the Erechtheion – the ancient Temple of Athena Polias - while in full view of the public and surrounded by numerous tourists.Producers claimed the movie was a political film and that they chose the Parthenon since it is a "symbol of nationalism and carrier of hetero-normal messages".The incident caused outrage among many Greeks, sparking an investigation by the Ministry of Culture.
Greek Authorities to Install Security Cameras at Parthenon After Gay Sex Filmed at Historic Site

14:20 GMT 25.06.2022
Tourists stand near the temple of Parthenon atop the ancient site of the Athens Acropolis on a cold and windy day January 30, 2015
Tourists stand near the temple of Parthenon atop the ancient site of the Athens Acropolis on a cold and windy day January 30, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2022
© East News / Yannis Behrakis
Athens pledged to protect the cultural heritage after a spicy "political" flick was filmed in the bosom of the ancient city.
Greek authorities plan to install 150 cameras to grant round-the-clock surveillance for the Acropolis after a short movie was published depicting public gay sex at the spot.
The ancient center of Athens, which hosts a 2,500-year-old temple complex, became mired in controversy due to the 'Xeparthenon' film. It purportedly depicts two men with their faces covered having sexual intercourse at the Erechtheion – the ancient Temple of Athena Polias - while in full view of the public and surrounded by numerous tourists.
Producers claimed the movie was a political film and that they chose the Parthenon since it is a "symbol of nationalism and carrier of hetero-normal messages".
The incident caused outrage among many Greeks, sparking an investigation by the Ministry of Culture.

"It was a lewd, terribly lewd act,” the Acropolis Head Guard Ioannis Mavrikopoulos stated. "It marked the most disgraceful affront to the sanctity of the site".

