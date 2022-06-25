https://sputniknews.com/20220625/greek-authorities-to-install-security-cameras-at-parthenon-after-gay-sex-filmed-at-historic-site-1096657123.html

Greek Authorities to Install Security Cameras at Parthenon After Gay Sex Filmed at Historic Site

Athens pledged to protect the cultural heritage after a spicy "political" flick was filmed in the bosom of the ancient city. 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

Greek authorities plan to install 150 cameras to grant round-the-clock surveillance for the Acropolis after a short movie was published depicting public gay sex at the spot.The ancient center of Athens, which hosts a 2,500-year-old temple complex, became mired in controversy due to the 'Xeparthenon' film. It purportedly depicts two men with their faces covered having sexual intercourse at the Erechtheion – the ancient Temple of Athena Polias - while in full view of the public and surrounded by numerous tourists.Producers claimed the movie was a political film and that they chose the Parthenon since it is a "symbol of nationalism and carrier of hetero-normal messages".The incident caused outrage among many Greeks, sparking an investigation by the Ministry of Culture.

