Chinese Army Expresses Protest to Washington Over Flight of US Military Plane Near Taiwan
Chinese Army Expresses Protest to Washington Over Flight of US Military Plane Near Taiwan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese army has expressed protest to the United States over a flight of a US military plane P-8A Poseidon over the Taiwan Strait. 25.06.2022, Sputnik International
According to the CNN broadcaster, the P-8A Poseidon plane made a reconnaissance flight over the Taiwan Strait on Friday.He added that the Eastern Theater Command was permanently on a high alert to protect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese army has expressed protest to the United States over a flight of a US military plane P-8A Poseidon over the Taiwan Strait.
"The US actions pose an intentional interference and destabilization of the situation in the region, harm peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly opposing that," a spokesperson for the Chinese Eastern Theater Command said.
He added that the Eastern Theater Command was permanently on a high alert to protect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity.