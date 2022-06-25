https://sputniknews.com/20220625/chinese-army-expresses-protest-to-washington-over-flight-of-us-military-plane-near-taiwan-1096648534.html

Chinese Army Expresses Protest to Washington Over Flight of US Military Plane Near Taiwan

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese army has expressed protest to the United States over a flight of a US military plane P-8A Poseidon over the Taiwan Strait. 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

According to the CNN broadcaster, the P-8A Poseidon plane made a reconnaissance flight over the Taiwan Strait on Friday.He added that the Eastern Theater Command was permanently on a high alert to protect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

