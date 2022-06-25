https://sputniknews.com/20220625/asteroid-bigger-than-london-eye-tumbles-towards-earth-1096651390.html
Asteroid Bigger Than London Eye Tumbles Towards Earth
An asteroid that is estimated to be larger than the UK’s London Eye tourist attraction is approaching Earth, the Daily Star reported. It is set to come close to our orbit next week.The rock, which has been dubbed 2022MQ, is around 230 - 525 feet in diameter.It is expected to fly some 1.79 million miles above Earth, which is relatively close in astronomic terms and makes it "potentially hazardous" by NASA estimations. However, humanity should not panic, as the asteroid is expected to spare our planet and continue its journey into space.Earlier in May, an asteroid double the size of Earth’s Dubai-based tallest building Burj Khalifa flew past our planet, missing it by roughly 2.5 million miles. The huge asteroid was dubbed 7335 (1989 JA), and was the largest object to pass our planet so far this year.
