https://sputniknews.com/20220625/about-20-migrants-died-while-trying-to-enter-spanish-city-of-melilla---source-1096646942.html

About 20 Migrants Died While Trying to Enter Spanish City of Melilla - Source

About 20 Migrants Died While Trying to Enter Spanish City of Melilla - Source

RABAT (Sputnik) - As many as 18 migrants have died while trying to enter the Spanish exclave of Melilla in northern Africa, a source in the authorities of the... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-25T02:35+0000

2022-06-25T02:35+0000

2022-06-25T02:35+0000

migrants

melilla

spain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101778/74/1017787413_0:224:4291:2638_1920x0_80_0_0_947a8271cb9f61717542de788b098318.jpg

On Friday, Spanish news agency La Razon reported about the fatalities of four security officers and 45 migrants in the border clashes.According to the source, the dead migrants are from Sub-Saharan African nations.On Friday morning, around 2,000 migrants gathered at the Moroccan-Spanish border in Melilla, according to Spanish media. A group of roughly 500 people attempted to enter Spanish territory by breaking down a door at a border checkpoint. The migrants were reportedly armed with sticks and hooks, which they used against security officers. A total of 133 migrants managed to enter Melilla, the Spanish authorities said.Large groups of illegal immigrants regularly attempt to cross the border between the two countries. In 2021, around 42,000 illegal migrants entered Spain, 40,000 of them arrived by sea. About 1,900 people crossed the border through the Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta in northern Africa.

melilla

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

migrants, melilla, spain