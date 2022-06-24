https://sputniknews.com/20220624/why-is-israel-being-compared-to-apartheid-south-africa-1096633012.html

Why is Israel Being Compared to Apartheid South Africa?

Why is Israel Being Compared to Apartheid South Africa?

When Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in 1967, the intention was to exchange that land for peace with the Palestinians and other neighbors, says a... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-24T13:41+0000

2022-06-24T13:41+0000

2022-06-24T13:41+0000

israel

middle east

apartheid

west bank

palestinians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/23/1079612396_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_965c3c2b619deb1239bcd07f5f421007.jpg

Over the years, however, the Jewish state has changed its policy even if it didn't announce its new position officially, claims the former diplomat. It built more settlements and increased the Jewish presence in the region.The foreign affairs committee of the parliament of Spain's Catalonia adopted a draft resolution in June that accused Israel of committing apartheid in the West Bank, something that upset Israel's ambassador to Spain, Rodika Radian Gordon, who called the move an "obsession".Also in June, Polish political party Razem recognized Israel as an apartheid state, while Amnesty International, a global human rights organization, has repeatedly made that comparison.The number of states drawing parallels between Israel and apartheid-era South Africa is on the rise, believes Alon Liel, a former Israeli ambassador to South Africa. Israel’s shift to hawkish policies towards Palestinians is partly to blame for that trend, he explains:Israel has been in control of the West Bank since the 1967 Six Day War. Up until 2017, Israel has constructed more than 200 settlements in the West Bank. Those are home to 620,000 Jews, most of whom enjoy the protection of the army and have access to education, health care and social services in Israel. Palestinians, who constitute the majority in the West Bank and reside in the same strip of land, don’t have these rights.The comparison of Israel with South Africa is "incorrect", claims Prof. Meir Litvak, an Israeli expert on the Middle East, although he admits that there is no equality between Jews and Palestinians in the West Bank.In Israel, Jews and Arabs enjoy equality in their rights, stresses Prof. Efraim Inbar, the President of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies.Is Israel Careening Towards South Africa-Style Apartheid?The Nation State Law that was passed by authorities in 2018 has marked the tightening of Israel’s policies, Liel notes. The legislation has downgraded the status of Arabic from being Israel's second official language to one with a "special status".The shift in policies has backfired. In 2021, a poll found that a quarter of US Jews considered Israel an apartheid state. However, Israel will unlikely see its relations with its major allies spoiled over the Palestinian cause, thinks the former diplomat.Liel doesn’t believe Israel will change its ways anytime soon. The coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett repeatedly said that it won't be dealing with the Palestinian issue. That same status quo will be maintained even if Yair Lapid, who is expected to enter the premiership seat next week, won't be tackling it either.Some governments have already started moving in that direction. Earlier this month, Norway started labeling products manufactured in Israeli settlements of the West Bank, a move that has also been adopted by a number of other European nations. The United States still reiterates its commitment to re-open its Consulate in East Jerusalem that was shut down by ex-President Donald Trump.

west bank

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

israel, middle east, apartheid, west bank, palestinians