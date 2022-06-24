International
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/us-senate-passes-first-major-bipartisan-gun-safety-legislation-in-decades-1096610834.html
US Senate Passes First Major Bipartisan Gun Safety Legislation in Decades
US Senate Passes First Major Bipartisan Gun Safety Legislation in Decades
The vote comes several hours after the Supreme Court of the United States expanded gun rights and ruled that Americans are provided the broad right to arm... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T02:18+0000
2022-06-24T03:11+0000
us senate
congress
gun safety
gun control
mass shootings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105801/19/1058011912_0:15:1280:735_1920x0_80_0_0_49262dab53829706520e9cd53e39cebf.jpg
With a 65-33 vote on Thursday, the US Senate voted to pass S.1738, the ‘Safer Communities Act,' a bipartisan bill heralded as the country's first major gun safety legislation in decades. The bill was brought to a final vote following an earlier advancement in which 15 GOP senators joined Democrats to break the filibuster. Republicans who supported the measure included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), top GOP negotiator Sen. John Cornyn, and Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Pat Toomey (R-PA). The bill will now advance to the US House of Representatives, where the proposed legislation will promptly reach the floor, according to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The House is scheduled for a two-week recess after Friday.The bill boosts federal background check requirements for those under 21 years old and also includes funding for mental health and school safety in the wake of the recent Uvalde school shooting in Texas, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were slain by an 18-year-old gunman. The proposed legislated bill also offers incentives for the implementation of “red flag” laws that can temporarily block gun sales to individuals deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.The bill does not ban assault rifles, raise the minimum age required to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, or call for background checks for private US gun sales. Former US President Donald Trump, the National Rifle Association, and several GOP lawmakers have come out in opposition to the bill, which comes as a product of bipartisan draft negotiations led in part by Sen. Cornyn of Texas, a Republican. The former US president took to social media on Wednesday to lash out at Cornyn, McConnell, and other Republican lawmakers who supported the proposed legislation. The House Freedom Caucus has taken issue with the bill's incentives for "red flag" laws to be implemented or enhanced. The Republican congressional caucus argued that the laws "permit the preemptive seizure of firearms from Americans without due process."
https://sputniknews.com/20220622/whats-inside-us-senate-group-reveals-80-page-bipartisan-gun-safety-bill-1096542807.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220623/be-careful-what-you-wish-for-trump-blasts-rino-sen-cornyn-over-bipartisan-gun-safety-bill-1096578657.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105801/19/1058011912_140:0:1140:750_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd40c3e2c1f72eb35515b902c5497a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate, congress, gun safety, gun control, mass shootings

US Senate Passes First Major Bipartisan Gun Safety Legislation in Decades

02:18 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 03:11 GMT 24.06.2022)
CC0 / / Gun laws
Gun laws - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
The vote comes several hours after the Supreme Court of the United States expanded gun rights and ruled that Americans are provided the broad right to arm themselves in public.
With a 65-33 vote on Thursday, the US Senate voted to pass S.1738, the ‘Safer Communities Act,' a bipartisan bill heralded as the country's first major gun safety legislation in decades.
The bill was brought to a final vote following an earlier advancement in which 15 GOP senators joined Democrats to break the filibuster.
Republicans who supported the measure included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), top GOP negotiator Sen. John Cornyn, and Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Pat Toomey (R-PA).
© Twitter/Steve HermanUS Senate passes #gunsafety legislation, sending the measure to the House of Representives.
US Senate passes #gunsafety legislation, sending the measure to the House of Representives. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
US Senate passes #gunsafety legislation, sending the measure to the House of Representives.
© Twitter/Steve Herman
The bill will now advance to the US House of Representatives, where the proposed legislation will promptly reach the floor, according to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
“First thing tomorrow morning, the [House Committee on Rules] will meet to advance this life-saving legislation to the [House] Floor," Pelosi said following the Thursday vote. "When the Rules Committee finishes its business, we will head immediately to the Floor.”
The House is scheduled for a two-week recess after Friday.
The bill boosts federal background check requirements for those under 21 years old and also includes funding for mental health and school safety in the wake of the recent Uvalde school shooting in Texas, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were slain by an 18-year-old gunman.
The proposed legislated bill also offers incentives for the implementation of “red flag” laws that can temporarily block gun sales to individuals deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
The bill does not ban assault rifles, raise the minimum age required to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, or call for background checks for private US gun sales.
HOUSTON, TX - MAY 27: A gun control advocate holds a sign during a protest across from the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2022
What's Inside? US Senate Group Reveals 80-Page Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill
22 June, 04:35 GMT
Former US President Donald Trump, the National Rifle Association, and several GOP lawmakers have come out in opposition to the bill, which comes as a product of bipartisan draft negotiations led in part by Sen. Cornyn of Texas, a Republican.
The former US president took to social media on Wednesday to lash out at Cornyn, McConnell, and other Republican lawmakers who supported the proposed legislation.
"Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!" read Trump's post to Truth Social.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, right, talk to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2016. In the aftermath of recent horrific mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York, a bipartisan group of senators, including Cornyn and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., are holding private virtual meetings during recess to try to strike a compromise over gun safety legislation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2022
‘Be Careful What You Wish For’: Trump Blasts ‘RINO’ Sen. Cornyn Over Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill
Yesterday, 04:10 GMT
The House Freedom Caucus has taken issue with the bill's incentives for "red flag" laws to be implemented or enhanced. The Republican congressional caucus argued that the laws "permit the preemptive seizure of firearms from Americans without due process."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала