UK Cabinet Secretary Case Admits Discussing Job 'Opportunities' for Bojo's Wife Carrie

The prime minister, who has been suffering from a string of scandals and political crises, had to face yet another controversy when a report suggested that... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Cabinet secretary Simon Case admitted that he had discussed working "opportunities" for Boris Johnson's wife with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Earthshot prize. However, Case stressed he had never recommended her for any paid position.The official explained the situation regarding Carrie Johnson in a letter to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, published on Thursday. This response from case was published after Rayner urged him to disclose if the PM had instructed him to seek the job for Carrie with the Royal Foundation. The concerns from the opposition politician came amid the controversy, caused by a report in the Times of London.The newspaper suggested that BoJo was pulling the strings to get his then-girlfriend a £100,00-a-year (around $123,000) government job. The Times had to spike the story after a call from 10 Downing St. citing "legal issues", but did not elaborate on details.Commenting on the issue, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab criticized the report, saying that Carrie Johnson had become a target of a "deeply unsavory" political attack.This is not the first time Carrie Johnson's name has emerged in a political scandal. She was involved in the Partygate scandal, and even fined by the Metropolitan Police for violating coronavirus rules for participating in a June 2020 gathering in Downing Street.

