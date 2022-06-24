Thousands of Armed Migrants Storm Spain-Morocco Border in Melilla - Videos
© AP Photo / Javier BernardoMigrants run on Spanish soil after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco in Melilla, Spain, Friday, June 24, 2022
According to local authorities, Moroccan security forces deployed a large amount of troops to repel the assault. Initially, the number of attackers was assessed at 400, but it was later raised to 2,000.
A massive crowd of migrants stormed the Morocco-Spain border in northern Africa on Friday, destroying the fence and attacking a police post, Spanish media has reported.
The incident occurred in Spain's Melilla enclave, which has the European Union’s only land border with Africa. According to local authorities, a "significant number" of migrants armed with sticks managed to penetrate the enclave, adding that they were "perfectly organized and violent".
Videos depicting the storming are circulating online.
#Spain🇪🇸- Around 400 migrants illegally attempted to scale the border fence at the Spanish North African enclave city of #Melilla, several injured while an access door also said to be destroyed, Spanish Civil Guard and National Police deployedpic.twitter.com/GpJBw8P25v— CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) June 24, 2022
Melilla (Spain): Hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants "perfectly organized and very violent" climb the border separating the city from Morocco and enter the European territory. pic.twitter.com/SoJJYBrw0A— Helvetia 🇨🇭 (@bsdhvt) June 24, 2022