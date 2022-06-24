https://sputniknews.com/20220624/thousands-of-armed-migrants-storm-spain-morocco-border-in-melilla---videos-1096628071.html

Thousands of Armed Migrants Storm Spain-Morocco Border in Melilla - Videos

According to local authorities, Moroccan security forces deployed a large amount of troops to repel the assault. Initially, the number of attackers was... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

A massive crowd of migrants stormed the Morocco-Spain border in northern Africa on Friday, destroying the fence and attacking a police post, Spanish media has reported.The incident occurred in Spain's Melilla enclave, which has the European Union’s only land border with Africa. According to local authorities, a "significant number" of migrants armed with sticks managed to penetrate the enclave, adding that they were "perfectly organized and violent".Videos depicting the storming are circulating online.

