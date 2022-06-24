International
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/the-vapors-1096613125.html
The Vapors
The Vapors
Juul vaping devices and pods will be removed from US shelves after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered Juul Labs Inc. to cease selling and... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T04:04+0000
2022-06-24T04:05+0000
ted rall
cartoons
us
vape pen
smoking
health
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096612970_0:128:1201:803_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca0f3dd62f5f3f57d41a9735a93acd2.jpg
Juul has said that it respectfully disagrees with the FDA’s findings and decision, arguing that the electronic cigarette company provided the federal regulator with sufficient data that was based on high-quality research.Juul plans to appeal the move, which will officially remove the company’s devices and four types of tobacco- and menthol-flavored pods from US shelves.The FDA has said retailers should contact Juul with any questions related to products in their inventory.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096612970_0:15:1201:915_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b275dd9606d2298562a7f06601438a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ted rall, cartoons, us, vape pen, smoking, health

The Vapors

04:04 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 04:05 GMT 24.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Ted RallThe Vapors
The Vapors - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Juul vaping devices and pods will be removed from US shelves after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered Juul Labs Inc. to cease selling and distributing its products due to “insufficient and conflict data” on “genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company’s proprietary e-liquid pods.”
Juul has said that it respectfully disagrees with the FDA’s findings and decision, arguing that the electronic cigarette company provided the federal regulator with sufficient data that was based on high-quality research.
“In our applications, which we submitted over two years ago, we believe that we appropriately characterized the toxicological profile of JUUL products, including comparisons to combustible cigarettes and other vapor products, and believe this data, along with the totality of the evidence, meets the statutory standard of being ‘appropriate for the protection of the public health,” said Joe Murillo, Juul’s chief regulatory officer.
Juul plans to appeal the move, which will officially remove the company’s devices and four types of tobacco- and menthol-flavored pods from US shelves.
The FDA has said retailers should contact Juul with any questions related to products in their inventory.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала