The Vapors
04:04 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 04:05 GMT 24.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Ted RallThe Vapors
Juul vaping devices and pods will be removed from US shelves after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered Juul Labs Inc. to cease selling and distributing its products due to “insufficient and conflict data” on “genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company’s proprietary e-liquid pods.”
Juul has said that it respectfully disagrees with the FDA’s findings and decision, arguing that the electronic cigarette company provided the federal regulator with sufficient data that was based on high-quality research.
“In our applications, which we submitted over two years ago, we believe that we appropriately characterized the toxicological profile of JUUL products, including comparisons to combustible cigarettes and other vapor products, and believe this data, along with the totality of the evidence, meets the statutory standard of being ‘appropriate for the protection of the public health,” said Joe Murillo, Juul’s chief regulatory officer.
Juul plans to appeal the move, which will officially remove the company’s devices and four types of tobacco- and menthol-flavored pods from US shelves.
The FDA has said retailers should contact Juul with any questions related to products in their inventory.