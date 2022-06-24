https://sputniknews.com/20220624/the-vapors-1096613125.html

The Vapors

The Vapors

Juul vaping devices and pods will be removed from US shelves after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered Juul Labs Inc. to cease selling and... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-24T04:04+0000

2022-06-24T04:04+0000

2022-06-24T04:05+0000

ted rall

cartoons

us

vape pen

smoking

health

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096612970_0:128:1201:803_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca0f3dd62f5f3f57d41a9735a93acd2.jpg

Juul has said that it respectfully disagrees with the FDA’s findings and decision, arguing that the electronic cigarette company provided the federal regulator with sufficient data that was based on high-quality research.Juul plans to appeal the move, which will officially remove the company’s devices and four types of tobacco- and menthol-flavored pods from US shelves.The FDA has said retailers should contact Juul with any questions related to products in their inventory.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

ted rall, cartoons, us, vape pen, smoking, health