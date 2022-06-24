https://sputniknews.com/20220624/take-your-seat-bidens-notes-instucting-him-what-to-do-at-a-meeting-leave-netizens-in-stitches-1096622019.html

'Take YOUR Seat': Biden's Notes Instucting Him What to Do at a Meeting Leave Netizens in Stitches

'Take YOUR Seat': Biden's Notes Instucting Him What to Do at a Meeting Leave Netizens in Stitches

The list had word "you" capitalized to stress the points instructing the leader of free world what exactly he needs to do - like, taking a seat or asking... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-24T10:42+0000

2022-06-24T10:42+0000

2022-06-24T10:42+0000

us

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096197854_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_e7d4ff4360a52fe869fc2503901ceac8.jpg

Joe Biden accidentally showed the public some notes that White House staff prepared for him to get the president through the meeting.On Thursday, Biden, when attending a "Meeting on Federal State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership," revealed a note card to the cameras, showing a list of bullet points, directing the slightest details of the event.Addressing the press, White House claimed that the use of such notes are a common practice, and that they've been used by every president.However, many people rushed to lambast Biden, doubting he is capable of being in charge of the country, asking who is really governing the US, or straight up mocking him.This is yet another odd case in a long string of controversies which has plagued the administration, which concern the president's behavior and his age. Those included constant gaffes, weird gestures, and rough statements, on which the White House has had to repeatedly backtrack.According to a recent Harvard-Harris poll, held in May, at least 53% of registered voters said they have doubts about Biden’s mental state while 62% said he might be too old for the office.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, joe biden