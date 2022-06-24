'Take YOUR Seat': Biden's Notes Instucting Him What to Do at a Meeting Leave Netizens in Stitches

https://sputniknews.com/20220624/take-your-seat-bidens-notes-instucting-him-what-to-do-at-a-meeting-leave-netizens-in-stitches-1096622019.html
Joe Biden accidentally showed the public some notes that White House staff prepared for him to get the president through the meeting.
On Thursday, Biden, when attending a "Meeting on Federal State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership," revealed a note card to the cameras, showing a list of bullet points, directing the slightest details of the event.
"YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants
YOU take YOUR seat
Press enters
YOU give brief comments (2 minutes)
Press departs
YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question
Note: Liz is joining virtually
YOU thank participants
YOU depart"
Addressing the press, White House claimed that the use of such notes are a common practice, and that they've been used by every president.
However, many people rushed to lambast Biden, doubting he is capable of being in charge of the country, asking who is really governing the US, or straight up mocking him.
This is yet another odd case in a long string of controversies which has plagued the administration, which concern the president's behavior
and his age. Those included constant gaffes
, weird gestures, and rough statements, on which the White House has had to repeatedly backtrack.
According to a recent Harvard-Harris poll, held in May, at least 53% of registered voters said they have doubts about Biden’s mental state
while 62% said he might be too old for the office.