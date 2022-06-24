https://sputniknews.com/20220624/scholar-bidens-plan-to-lift-china-tariffs-shows-us-cant-take-on-beijing-and-moscow-at-once-1096638293.html

Scholar: Biden's Plan to Lift China Tariffs Shows US Can't Take on Beijing and Moscow at Once

Scholar: Biden's Plan to Lift China Tariffs Shows US Can't Take on Beijing and Moscow at Once

US President Joe Biden is considering lifting tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to slow inflation. Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-24T16:21+0000

2022-06-24T16:21+0000

2022-06-24T16:21+0000

us

russia

china

joe biden

sanctions

tariffs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096227607_0:28:595:362_1920x0_80_0_0_ee018d7e7646b0aa655a6d19f9b2235f.jpg

"I believe that this is dictated by the internal [US] agenda," explained Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies (CCEIS). "This is a sort of an act of desperation on the part of the Biden administration, which is associated with the need to somehow reduce inflation and reduce consumer prices in the United States, especially in the run-up to the midterm congressional elections." US President Joe Biden reportedly began considering lifting the $350 billion of tariffs that his predecessor Donald Trump imposed on Chinese goods in early June 2022 in order to tame inflation. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told CNN on 5 June that the US president asked her to analyze the matter, adding that while the administration was inclined to maintain tariffs on steel and aluminum, it “may make sense” to lift trade restrictions on products like household goods and bicycles. The US president has good reason to feel anxious about soaring inflation, which has reached a 40-year high, according to Suslov. The scholar drew attention to the fact surveys indicate that inflation has become the greatest concern among US voters. Biden's plans to lift tariffs on some Chinese goods have prompted a heated debate within the US administration, it seems, with some aides arguing that China has not lived up to pledges it made to Trump, including purchase commitments and halting "unfair trade" practices, according to CNN. The Biden administration is likely to end up making unilateral concessions to China, while there are zero guarantees that Beijing would grant any reciprocal steps, according to the Russian scholar. Suslov noted that this will be interpreted by many as a sign of weakness by the US. According to the academic, Biden's move may bring serious geopolitical consequences. It will not, however, mean the end of the White House’s strategy aimed at containing China, including Washington's cooperation with Taiwan; beefing up a US military presence in the Asia Pacific; strengthening the Quad bloc; and stepping up collaboration with Australia and the UK within the AUKUS alliance. He forecasted that the US is also likely to proceed with its policy of nixing China's access to western technology and disrupting Beijing's development in the hi-tech sphere. Nevertheless, the US administration's tariff decision sends a clear message that Washington is incapable of maintaining confrontation with China on multiple fronts. Anti-Russian Sanctions and Biden's Dilemma The US' containment policy against Beijing has coincided with Washington's attempts to crackdown on Russia through an unprecedented number of sanctions on the country's industries, institutions and individuals, immobilizing a significant share of Russia’s Central Bank reserves and blocking billions in assets. It appears, however, that the US has started to realize that its sanction policy has fallen short of reaching its objectives. What's more, some Biden officials are reportedly privately expressing concerns that instead of "dissuading the Kremlin as intended," anti-Russia penalties have exacerbated inflation and worsened food insecurity, according to Bloomberg, which calls the policy "self-sanctioning."In fact, the Biden administration is on the horns of a dilemma, according to Suslov: on the one hand, Washington cannot backpedal on sanctions as it will be perceived as "capitulation"; on the other, maintaining sanctions contributes to further inflation and overall economic deterioration in the United States.However, a larger-scale correction of the sanctions regime may take place only when the United States clearly realizes that the sanctions’ costs exceed those of Russia and outweigh the relative geopolitical benefits they intended to give Washington, according to the Russian scholar. The Biden administration's rhetoric and moves indicate that it has stretched itself too thin trying to take on Russia and China simultaneously, according to Suslov. "The [US] cannot wage such a complex comprehensive struggle on two fronts," the scholar concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20220614/biden-considers-lifting-some-of-trumps-irresponsible-tariffs-on-china-reports-suggest-1096309101.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/thanks-biden-russia-sanctions-kill-ny-delivery-business-leave-900-americans-out-of-work-1095978113.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, russia, china, joe biden, sanctions, tariffs