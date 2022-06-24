https://sputniknews.com/20220624/russian-president-vladimir-putin-attends-brics-plus-meeting-1096619978.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends BRICS Plus Meeting

BRICS Plus is an international platform, which unites businessmen, scholars, investors and politicians from around the world, aiming to deepen cooperation... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a BRICS Plus video conference, along with other state leaders participating in the format.BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a bloc of powerful emerging economies, which represent around 40 percent of the global population.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

