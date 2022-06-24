https://sputniknews.com/20220624/russian-president-vladimir-putin-attends-brics-plus-meeting-1096619978.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends BRICS Plus Meeting
BRICS Plus is an international platform, which unites businessmen, scholars, investors and politicians from around the world, aiming to deepen cooperation... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
vladimir putin
brics
brics summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a BRICS Plus video conference, along with other state leaders participating in the format.BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a bloc of powerful emerging economies, which represent around 40 percent of the global population.
News
BRICS Plus is an international platform, which unites businessmen, scholars, investors and politicians from around the world, aiming to deepen cooperation between the bloc members and other countries and institutions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a BRICS Plus video conference, along with other state leaders participating in the format.
BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a bloc of powerful emerging economies, which represent around 40 percent of the global population.
