International
Breaking News: Putin Says G7's 'Irresponsible' Actions Triggered Global Inflation, Not Russia's Special Op in Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/russian-president-vladimir-putin-attends-brics-plus-meeting-1096619978.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends BRICS Plus Meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends BRICS Plus Meeting
BRICS Plus is an international platform, which unites businessmen, scholars, investors and politicians from around the world, aiming to deepen cooperation... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T13:16+0000
2022-06-24T13:16+0000
vladimir putin
brics
brics summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105709/06/1057090665_0:214:4877:2957_1920x0_80_0_0_932925bd3e89d639e5bea9dfb9b88109.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a BRICS Plus video conference, along with other state leaders participating in the format.BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a bloc of powerful emerging economies, which represent around 40 percent of the global population.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin attends BRICS+ meeting
Putin attends BRICS+ meeting
2022-06-24T13:16+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105709/06/1057090665_325:0:4552:3170_1920x0_80_0_0_790c34d6ed96453d54f45bae808bcf64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, brics, brics summit, видео

Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends BRICS Plus Meeting

13:16 GMT 24.06.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail KlimentyevSeptember 5, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a news conference on the results of the BRICS summit
September 5, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a news conference on the results of the BRICS summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
Subscribe
US
India
Global
BRICS Plus is an international platform, which unites businessmen, scholars, investors and politicians from around the world, aiming to deepen cooperation between the bloc members and other countries and institutions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a BRICS Plus video conference, along with other state leaders participating in the format.
BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a bloc of powerful emerging economies, which represent around 40 percent of the global population.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала