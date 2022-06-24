https://sputniknews.com/20220624/putins-approval-rating-at-80-percent-poll-reveals-1096634929.html

Putin's Approval Rating at 80 Percent, Poll Reveals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eighty percent of Russians trust the actions of President Vladimir Putin, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

FOM conducted a national survey from June 17 to 19 consisting of interviews with 1,500 respondents over the age of 18 from 53 Russian regions. The margin of error did not exceed 3.6%.According to the poll, 80% of the respondents indicated that they trusted Putin, 12% did not and 8% were unsure. In comparison to a similar poll conducted in June 2021, the figures were as following: 57%, 32% and 11%, respectively. These results were consistent until late February 2022, when Putin's confidence rating began to continuously grow.The survey also demonstrated that 81% of the respondents approved the president's actions, while 8% expressed the opposite opinion and 11% were unsure. Therefore Putin's approval rating has grown by about a fifth (from 62%) since June 2021.Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) also conducted a similar poll, interviewing 1,600 citizens over 18, from June 13 to 19. VTsIOM showed on Friday that Putin is currently trusted by 81.1% of Russian citizens and his actions are approved by 78.7% of the respondents. The margin of error of the poll did not exceed 1%.Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Putin's approval ratings have been at 80%, fluctuating around 0.2 percentage points.

