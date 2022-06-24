https://sputniknews.com/20220624/poll-over-half-of-french-satisfied-with-new-national-assembly-1096636462.html
Poll: Over Half of French Satisfied With New National Assembly
Poll: Over Half of French Satisfied With New National Assembly
PARIS (Sputnik) - More than 50% of French nationals are satisfied with the new composition of the French National Assembly after the legislative elections into... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T15:00+0000
2022-06-24T15:00+0000
2022-06-24T15:00+0000
france
national assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104052/31/1040523103_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_3856ba2a4ee10ebf6807e0472f2bff9a.jpg
In Sunday's elections to the 577-seat French lower house, President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance Together won 245 seats, the leftist NUPES coalition secured 131 seats and the right-wing National Rally party won 89, the third-largest number of seats. The results left the French president with no absolute majority in both houses of the French parliament.BVA carried out the poll at the request of French broadcaster RTL. The results showed that 56% of French nationals believe that the new composition of the lower house will reanimate democracy in the republic and strengthen the role of the parliament. BVA noted that the opinion was shared by most categories of the population except those supporting Macron's party. Only 24% of those surveyed expressed dissatisfaction with the new lower house in fears of "stagnation" and a lack of reforms in the republic.Over 1,000 French aged above 18 were polled in the nationwide survey, conducted from Wednesday to Thursday, The margin of error was from 1.4% to 3%.
https://sputniknews.com/20220622/macron-says-not-considering-national-unity-government-after-general-election-1096574069.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104052/31/1040523103_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_b552bc99f5987646178a5e67677b9c5d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, national assembly
Poll: Over Half of French Satisfied With New National Assembly
PARIS (Sputnik) - More than 50% of French nationals are satisfied with the new composition of the French National Assembly after the legislative elections into the republic's lower house, French consulting company BVA's poll results showed on Friday.
In Sunday's elections to the 577-seat French lower house, President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance Together won 245 seats, the leftist NUPES coalition secured 131 seats and the right-wing National Rally party won 89, the third-largest number of seats. The results left the French president with no absolute majority in both houses of the French parliament.
BVA carried out the poll at the request of French broadcaster RTL. The results showed that 56% of French nationals believe that the new composition of the lower house will reanimate democracy in the republic and strengthen the role of the parliament.
BVA noted that the opinion was shared by most categories of the population except those supporting Macron's party. Only 24% of those surveyed expressed dissatisfaction with the new lower house in fears of "stagnation" and a lack of reforms in the republic.
Over 1,000 French aged above 18 were polled in the nationwide survey, conducted from Wednesday to Thursday, The margin of error was from 1.4% to 3%.