https://sputniknews.com/20220624/plane-crashes-near-russias-ryazan-several-people-left-injured-1096611100.html

Plane Crashes Near Russia's Ryazan, Several People Left Injured

Plane Crashes Near Russia's Ryazan, Several People Left Injured

YAROSLAVL, Russia (Sputnik) - A plane crashed on Friday near the Russian city of Ryazan, leaving several people injured, a spokesperson for the city hospital... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-24T02:29+0000

2022-06-24T02:29+0000

2022-06-24T02:29+0000

russia

plane

plane crash

ryazan region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096610951_0:65:2105:1249_1920x0_80_0_0_0a548ca4ba5aef01771e5210cb1814c6.jpg

"We have only one injured person, the others are in the regional clinical hospital," the spokesperson said, without specifying the exact number of injured people.It is also not confirmed at the moment whether the plane crash resulted in any fatalities.According to media reports, the crashed aircraft was a transport IL-76 plane with nine people on board, seven of whom were injured, as the plane made a hard landing near Mikhailovsky Highway in Ryazan. A fire broke out after the plane crashed, by 5:00 am local time the emergency services, which are still on the scene, had managed to put most of it out. The cause of the crash is not yet known.According to unconfirmed data cited by the local media, at least one person died as a result of the incident.

ryazan region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, plane, plane crash, ryazan region