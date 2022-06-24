https://sputniknews.com/20220624/plane-crashes-near-russias-ryazan-several-people-left-injured-1096611100.html
Plane Crashes Near Russia's Ryazan, Several People Left Injured
"We have only one injured person, the others are in the regional clinical hospital," the spokesperson said, without specifying the exact number of injured people.It is also not confirmed at the moment whether the plane crash resulted in any fatalities.According to media reports, the crashed aircraft was a transport IL-76 plane with nine people on board, seven of whom were injured, as the plane made a hard landing near Mikhailovsky Highway in Ryazan. A fire broke out after the plane crashed, by 5:00 am local time the emergency services, which are still on the scene, had managed to put most of it out. The cause of the crash is not yet known.According to unconfirmed data cited by the local media, at least one person died as a result of the incident.
Plane Crashes Near Russia's Ryazan, Several People Left Injured
YAROSLAVL, Russia (Sputnik) - A plane crashed on Friday near the Russian city of Ryazan, leaving several people injured, a spokesperson for the city hospital told Sputnik.
"We have only one injured person, the others are in the regional clinical hospital," the spokesperson said, without specifying the exact number of injured people.
It is also not confirmed at the moment whether the plane crash resulted in any fatalities.
According to media reports, the crashed aircraft was a transport IL-76 plane with nine people on board, seven of whom were injured, as the plane made a hard landing near Mikhailovsky Highway in Ryazan.
A fire broke out after the plane crashed, by 5:00 am local time the emergency services, which are still on the scene, had managed to put most of it out. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
According to unconfirmed data cited by the local media, at least one person died as a result of the incident.