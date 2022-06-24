https://sputniknews.com/20220624/pakistan-arrests-alleged-mastermind-behind-2008-mumbai-terror-attacks---reports-1096633823.html

Pakistan Arrests Alleged Mastermind Behind 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks - Reports

Pakistan Arrests Alleged Mastermind Behind 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks - Reports

On 26 November 2008, ten members of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out a series of attacks in Mumbai City in India’s Maharashtra... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-24T15:59+0000

2022-06-24T15:59+0000

2022-06-24T16:01+0000

india

india

pakistan

pakistan

lashkar-e-taiba

terrorist

terrorist

terrorist

terrorist group

mumbai

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091041105_0:156:3087:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_f83f250a7f5cb6f76949788fce9af45f.jpg

Pakistan has reportedly arrested the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Sajid Mir amid pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which regulates terror financing and money laundering.The arrest came around a week after the FATF said that it was not immediately removing Pakistan from its grey list at a plenary meeting in Berlin. The body also announced that it plans to conduct an onsite visit to ascertain if steps taken by Pakistan to curb terror financing and money laundering are “sustainable and irreversible”.Pakistan was placed on the multilateral watchdog’s grey list in June 2018, with the FATF issuing a 27-point action plan to curb terror financing. In October 2021, FATF issued a further seven-point plan to counter money laundering after Pakistan reported the successful implementation of 26 of the 27 points of the original plan.When Mir’s name surfaced in relation to the Mumbai terror attacks many years previous, Pakistan alleged that he was out of the country and possibly dead. Some media reports claim that the man underwent plastic surgery after the attacks. Mir is also one of the FBI’s most-wanted terrorists with a $5 million bounty on his head.Mir was indicted in a Chicago District Court in 2011 on charges of conspiracy to damage foreign government property, providing material support to terrorists, killing a citizen outside of the US, and aiding and abetting the bombing of places of public use.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

india

pakistan

mumbai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, pakistan, pakistan, lashkar-e-taiba, terrorist, terrorist, terrorist, terrorist group, mumbai