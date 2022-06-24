International
WATCH LIVE: Pro-Choice Protesters Gather at US Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Struck Down
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/missouri-first-us-state-to-restrict-abortion-following-scotus-roe-v-wade-ruling-1096639919.html
Missouri First US State to Restrict Abortion Following SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling
Missouri First US State to Restrict Abortion Following SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Missouri on Friday became the first US state to have a public official enact abortion restrictions through so-called “trigger laws” in... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T17:18+0000
2022-06-24T17:18+0000
us
missouri
abortion
roe v. wade
u.s. supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096639773_0:268:3072:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_0d32403802d8312e5b2969b3047c2be3.jpg
"Today, following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, with the issuance of an attorney general opinion, my Office has yet again reinforced Missouri’s dedication to protecting the sanctity of life, both born and unborn. With this attorney general opinion, my Office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court’s ruling,” Schmitt said in a statement.Earlier on Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion. Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s written opinion, said the US Constitution neither prohibits the citizens of states from regulating abortion nor confers a right to abortion.The overturned Roe decision found in favor of pregnant women’s ability to seek an abortion without undue government restrictions. A decision in the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey largely upheld the Roe ruling.A total of 13 states, including Missouri, maintained so-called “trigger laws” to automatically begin the process of enforcing pre-determined abortion restrictions upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade.Some trigger laws such as those in Texas and Idaho go into effect 30 days after the decision to overturn Roe but vary in terms of stipulating criminal penalties and exceptions for abortions. The trigger laws of other states, including Missouri and Utah, require certification by state government officials before taking effect.Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota trigger laws took effect immediately upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade without a waiting period or official action required.
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/us-supreme-court-overturns-landmark-roe-vs-wade-allowing-states-to-ban-abortions-1096635639.html
missouri
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096639773_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1e2ab13b9a16f789da0547778193be6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, missouri, abortion, roe v. wade, u.s. supreme court

Missouri First US State to Restrict Abortion Following SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling

17:18 GMT 24.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERYPro-life supporters celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022.
Pro-life supporters celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Missouri on Friday became the first US state to have a public official enact abortion restrictions through so-called “trigger laws” in response to the US Supreme Court’s overruling of the Roe v. Wade decision, according to state Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
"Today, following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, with the issuance of an attorney general opinion, my Office has yet again reinforced Missouri’s dedication to protecting the sanctity of life, both born and unborn. With this attorney general opinion, my Office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court’s ruling,” Schmitt said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion. Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s written opinion, said the US Constitution neither prohibits the citizens of states from regulating abortion nor confers a right to abortion.
The overturned Roe decision found in favor of pregnant women’s ability to seek an abortion without undue government restrictions. A decision in the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey largely upheld the Roe ruling.
A total of 13 states, including Missouri, maintained so-called “trigger laws” to automatically begin the process of enforcing pre-determined abortion restrictions upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
US Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Roe v. Wade Allowing States to Ban Abortions
14:15 GMT
Some trigger laws such as those in Texas and Idaho go into effect 30 days after the decision to overturn Roe but vary in terms of stipulating criminal penalties and exceptions for abortions. The trigger laws of other states, including Missouri and Utah, require certification by state government officials before taking effect.
Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota trigger laws took effect immediately upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade without a waiting period or official action required.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала