Missouri First US State to Restrict Abortion Following SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Missouri on Friday became the first US state to have a public official enact abortion restrictions through so-called “trigger laws” in... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, with the issuance of an attorney general opinion, my Office has yet again reinforced Missouri’s dedication to protecting the sanctity of life, both born and unborn. With this attorney general opinion, my Office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court’s ruling,” Schmitt said in a statement.Earlier on Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion. Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s written opinion, said the US Constitution neither prohibits the citizens of states from regulating abortion nor confers a right to abortion.The overturned Roe decision found in favor of pregnant women’s ability to seek an abortion without undue government restrictions. A decision in the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey largely upheld the Roe ruling.A total of 13 states, including Missouri, maintained so-called “trigger laws” to automatically begin the process of enforcing pre-determined abortion restrictions upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade.Some trigger laws such as those in Texas and Idaho go into effect 30 days after the decision to overturn Roe but vary in terms of stipulating criminal penalties and exceptions for abortions. The trigger laws of other states, including Missouri and Utah, require certification by state government officials before taking effect.Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota trigger laws took effect immediately upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade without a waiting period or official action required.

