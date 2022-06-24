https://sputniknews.com/20220624/khaby-lame-becomes-most-followed-tiktok-video-creator-1096620158.html
Khaby Lame Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator
Khaby Lame Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator
Khaby Lame’s initial videos didn’t garner many views, but things changed for him in November 2020, when he silently demonstrated a simple solution to another... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T08:43+0000
2022-06-24T08:43+0000
2022-06-24T08:43+0000
tiktok
social media
social media
social media
social media
social media
social media
social media
social media platform
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096621246_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d95a15aed5f0336f1316c75d9dedf217.jpg
Khaby Lame, an Italian social media personality of Senegalese origin, has surpassed popular TikTik video creator Charli D’Amelio in terms of followers.He has achieved a new record, garnering 143.2 million followers on the short-form video hosting service, while D’Amelio currently has 142.3 million followers, their accounts showed Friday.The 22-year-old's video content includes reacting to absurd life-hack videos and recreating the video himself to show an, even more, easier and more logical hack.Lame is known for performing several comedic bits without any dialogue. His straight-faced iconic expressions and body language have made him one of the most widely-loved and acknowledged TikTok creators globally.In an official statement released in 2021, Lame had expressed he was "passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh".Before creating his TikTok account, Khaby used to work in a factory near Turin in Italy. However, he lost his job during the pandemic and started posting videos on TikTok to cure the boredom of being stuck indoors.In April 2021, he surpassed Gianluca Vacchi as the most-followed Italian TikToker, and, in July 2021, he outpaced Addison Rae to become the second most-followed TikToker.
world
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096621246_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_209ac608338f43ac72362cc725112331.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
tiktok, social media, social media, social media, social media, social media, social media, social media, social media platform, world, world, world, world
Khaby Lame Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator
Khaby Lame’s initial videos didn’t garner many views, but things changed for him in November 2020, when he silently demonstrated a simple solution to another TikTok user’s complicated lifehack video.
Khaby Lame, an Italian social media personality of Senegalese origin, has surpassed popular TikTik video creator Charli D’Amelio in terms of followers.
He has achieved a new record, garnering 143.2 million followers on the short-form video hosting service, while D’Amelio currently has 142.3 million followers, their accounts showed Friday.
The 22-year-old's video content includes reacting to absurd life-hack videos and recreating the video himself to show an, even more, easier and more logical hack.
Lame is known for performing several comedic bits without any dialogue. His straight-faced iconic expressions and body language have made him one of the most widely-loved and acknowledged TikTok creators
globally.
In an official statement released in 2021, Lame had expressed he was "passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh".
Before creating his TikTok account, Khaby used to work in a factory near Turin in Italy. However, he lost his job during the pandemic and started posting videos on TikTok to cure the boredom of being stuck indoors.
In April 2021, he surpassed Gianluca Vacchi as the most-followed Italian TikToker, and, in July 2021, he outpaced Addison Rae to become the second most-followed TikToker.