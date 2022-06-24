https://sputniknews.com/20220624/khaby-lame-becomes-most-followed-tiktok-video-creator-1096620158.html

Khaby Lame Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator

Khaby Lame Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator

Khaby Lame’s initial videos didn’t garner many views, but things changed for him in November 2020, when he silently demonstrated a simple solution to another... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Khaby Lame, an Italian social media personality of Senegalese origin, has surpassed popular TikTik video creator Charli D’Amelio in terms of followers.He has achieved a new record, garnering 143.2 million followers on the short-form video hosting service, while D’Amelio currently has 142.3 million followers, their accounts showed Friday.The 22-year-old's video content includes reacting to absurd life-hack videos and recreating the video himself to show an, even more, easier and more logical hack.Lame is known for performing several comedic bits without any dialogue. His straight-faced iconic expressions and body language have made him one of the most widely-loved and acknowledged TikTok creators globally.In an official statement released in 2021, Lame had expressed he was "passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh".Before creating his TikTok account, Khaby used to work in a factory near Turin in Italy. However, he lost his job during the pandemic and started posting videos on TikTok to cure the boredom of being stuck indoors.In April 2021, he surpassed Gianluca Vacchi as the most-followed Italian TikToker, and, in July 2021, he outpaced Addison Rae to become the second most-followed TikToker.

