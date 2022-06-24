https://sputniknews.com/20220624/johnny-depps-lawyer-camille-vasquez-saves-man-on-plane-1096644413.html

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Saves Man on Plane

On Monday, Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, 37, jumped into action when a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York collapsed and hit his head.The 70-year-old man who is unnamed was walking past Vasquez and her bodyguard---who were seated in their first class seats---when the man fell. The celebrity lawyer, who helped Depp win over $10 million in damages from his defamation trial against Heard, sprung into action when the flight attendant called for help.Eyewitness accounts say Vasquez dialed her brother-in-law who is a doctor and had him guide her through medical procedures mid-flight as her bodyguard put his Apple Watch on the passenger in order to check his vitals.A surgeon who was also a passenger on the flight soon relinquished Vasquez of her medical duties as the flight was prompted to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) where the ailing passenger could be provided medical assistance. The man was reportedly conscious when the flight landed.Vasquez was labeled “Wonder Woman” for springing into action to help assist her fellow passenger. She was gifted a bottle of merlot and a bottle of champagne for her heroic deed.An excited fan took a video of Vasquez on a flight to New York the same week she helped save the 70-year-old passenger, though it’s unclear if this is from the same flight.Since working on Depp’s legal team in a civil defamation trial against his allegedly abusive ex-wife Amber Heard, Vasquez's star has risen due to the spotlight afforded her by the celebrity trial. Lawyer Ben Chew, a litigation partner and assisted by Vasquez, helped win Depp over $10 million in damages. Law&Crime reports that the dynamic duo will be back in court to help their client defend himself against an assault allegation in which a crew member claims Depp punched him in 2017 during the filming of City of Lies.

