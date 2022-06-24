https://sputniknews.com/20220624/indonesian-bar-sparks-uproar-after-offering-free-drink-for-people-named-mohammad-1096629906.html

Indonesian Bar Sparks Uproar After Offering Free Drink for People Named Mohammad

Islam is the island country’s largest religion. While there is no official ban on alcohol consumption, drinking is considered forbidden under Islamic law. 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Holywings bar chain is being investigated for blasphemy after it unveiled a promotional campaign offering free alcoholic beverages for customers named Mohammad, apparently after the Prophet.In a now-deleted promotional post, the popular nightclub promised a bottle of dry gin for every Mohammad and Maria ̶ presumably after the Virgin Mary ̶ who visited their outlets.After facing a strong backlash for using the religious names to promote alcohol, the bar chain posted a public apology and pledged strict action against the culprits.“We have taken action against the promotions team, who made the promo without the management’s prior knowledge, with heavy sanctions,” Holywings informed via social media.Following the promo, many Muslims expressed their anger and accused the bar management of provocation.“At least two youth organizations have reported against the chain for religious blasphemy, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison under Indonesian law,” Jakarta Police told AFP.Islamic grouping Muhammadiyah also commented on the matter, claiming that Holywings’ marketing strategy shouldn’t have incorporated religious elements.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

