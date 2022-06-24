https://sputniknews.com/20220624/india-will-host-g20-summit-in-2023-in-jammu--kashmir-form-5-member-coordination-panel--1096627639.html

India Will Host G20 Summit in 2023 in Jammu & Kashmir, Form 5-Member Coordination Panel

In 2023, India's Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) will play host to a G20 Summit, which will bring together the world's largest economies.A five-member high-level committee was set up on Thursday to organize and coordinate the major international summit.According to an official order issued on Thursday, the Union Territory's housing and urban development department principal secretary will be the chairman of the committee, which includes the Commissioner Secretary (Transport), Administrative Secretary (Tourism), Administrative Secretary (Hospitality and Protocol) and Administrative Secretary (Culture). The Ministry of External Affairs had said that India will hold the G20 presidency starting on December 1, 2022, and the 2023 meet-up will be India's first time hosting the G20 leaders’ summit.The G20 brings together 19 of the world' leading economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the global population. Since 2014, India's Prime Minister Modi has been leading the country's representation at G20 summits, which has been a part of it since its inception in 1999. According to the MEA, India is currently part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies), a position it will hold from December 1, 2021 till November 30, 2024. The G20 summit in 2023 will be the first major international conference to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the special status of the erstwhile state, formerly guaranteed under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, was withdrawn. India divided the region into two federally administered Union Territories in August 2019.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

