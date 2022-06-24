https://sputniknews.com/20220624/guterres-says-sees-real-risk-of-multiple-famines-this-year-1096634627.html

Guterres Says Sees 'Real Risk' of Multiple Famines This Year

Guterres Says Sees 'Real Risk' of Multiple Famines This Year

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - There is a "real risk" of multiple famines in 2022 and next year can be even worse, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said

Guterres warned that all harvests will be hit across multiple regions in Africa, Asia and America.World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, citing disruptions to supply chains, rising prices and derailed crops production in one of the largest gain producing regions in the world. Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower.Western countries have accused Russia of blocking grain shipments in the Black Sea ports. Moscow insists that the ports were mined by Ukraine, making shipments impossible.

