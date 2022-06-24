https://sputniknews.com/20220624/government-minister-ferries-patient-through-flooded-assam-to-hospital-twitter-calls-it-a-photo-op-1096621902.html

Government Minister Ferries Patient Through Flooded Assam to Hospital, Twitter Calls it a 'Photo Op'

Floods have become an annual occurrence in Assam, a state in northeastern India. Environmentalists say it is due to glacial melt from the Himalayas, which...

A government minister from the Indian state of Assam was brutally trolled on social media after a video of him ferrying a patient to a hospital by boat went viral.Parimal Suklabaidya, Assam's Transport Minister, became a boatman for a person who needed to be taken to a local hospital for a dialysis procedure. In the clip, Suklabaidya can be seen navigating a submerged street in the Barak valley area of the state in a wooden boat.Despite the minister's best efforts to be a good Samaritan, some netizens weren't impressed with the minister. While some of them labeled his act as a "photo op", others called it a "stunt".Some even suggested the minister needed to hire a new "PR manager", and a few said he was just doing it for the sake of being in the news.Two of the state's largest rivers - the Brahmaputra River and the Barak River, have overflowed their banks, leaving vast swathes of land submerged in deep water in at least 32 of the state's 35 districts.Although the water has receded in several areas, normal life remains affected in Assam.

