https://sputniknews.com/20220624/fbi-raids-house-of-prayer-churches-in-georgia-texas-on-suspicion-of-cult-activities-1096611955.html

FBI Raids House of Prayer Churches in Georgia, Texas on Suspicion of Cult Activities

FBI Raids House of Prayer Churches in Georgia, Texas on Suspicion of Cult Activities

Former members and a veterans advocacy group have previously accused the churches, which are mainly found close to military bases around the US, of operating... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-24T04:13+0000

2022-06-24T04:13+0000

2022-06-24T04:10+0000

us

georgia

police

fbi

church

military

military base

veteran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083461942_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_52638ca0f7656ea954df6114614aafbf.jpg

On Thursday, the FBI conducted raids at three House of Prayer Christian Church locations in Georgia and Texas, Georgia's Savannah Now reported.While the FBI has not issued a statement as of yet, the outlet noted that the foreign nonprofit organization House of Prayer Christian Churches of America Inc., which was registered in 2004, reportedly owns The House of Prayer. A Washington-based advocacy group called Veterans Education Success urged the Georgia Veterans Service and the US Department of Veterans Affairs to look into claims that the House of Prayer Christian Church's bible seminaries had abused the GI Bill program. According to reports and eyewitnesses accounts, the bureau searched at least three churches in two states, including the House of Prayer Christian Church in Hinesville. While a group of women were being guarded by an officer brandishing a weapon, onlookers reportedly saw FBI agents traveling to other locations while armed, allegedly with a court-authorized search order. No arrests were reportedly made at the site. Another team of agents was reportedly seen in the back of the Assembly of Prayer chapel on Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.Furthermore, the Killeen Police Department reportedly confirmed to the outlet that the FBI also conducted a raid on the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church on Massey Street in Killeen, Texas. Whether arrests were made there is also currently unknown.According to reports, the church organization resorted to using underage girls to solicit service members living on the base to recruit them into its ranks. The process was reportedly called "soul winning."More to that, members of the Killeen church have allegedly broken into the barracks and threatened soldiers, the reports said. Veteran's Education Success purportedly mentioned similar activities in its 2020 letter to the Georgia SAA and the VA."Soul-winning is an organized event coordinated by HOPCC’s clergy," the letter read.. "Five days a week, individuals are paired up and sent out to recruit new members on or around military bases. ... Students would recruit at Post Exchanges, barracks, and on-base housing."

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, georgia, police, fbi, church, military, military base, veteran