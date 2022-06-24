https://sputniknews.com/20220624/eu-pledges-21mln-in-aid-to-flood-hit-india-bangladesh-1096636611.html

EU Pledges $2.1Mln in Aid to Flood-Hit India, Bangladesh

The European Union will provide 2 million euros ($2.1 million) in emergency funding to support flood victims in India and Bangladesh

"The EU has released €2 million in emergency funding to ensure our partners on the ground can provide support to those most in need," European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.Some 1.2 million euros will go to the worst-hit northern and northeastern regions of Bangladesh, with the remaining 800,000 going to the northeastern Indian state of Assam.The floods, the worst in a quarter of a century, have left a trail of destruction in the region, killing in both countries and inundating millions of homes. Many people have lost their belongings and sources of livelihood. The EU expects the humanitarian situation to worsen in the coming days.

