International
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/eu-pledges-21mln-in-aid-to-flood-hit-india-bangladesh-1096636611.html
EU Pledges $2.1Mln in Aid to Flood-Hit India, Bangladesh
EU Pledges $2.1Mln in Aid to Flood-Hit India, Bangladesh
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will provide 2 million euros ($2.1 million) in emergency funding to support flood victims in India and Bangladesh, the... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T15:10+0000
2022-06-24T15:10+0000
eu
india
bangladesh
floods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096584335_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af741ee717cec4af4247f3fff9313b8f.jpg
"The EU has released €2 million in emergency funding to ensure our partners on the ground can provide support to those most in need," European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.Some 1.2 million euros will go to the worst-hit northern and northeastern regions of Bangladesh, with the remaining 800,000 going to the northeastern Indian state of Assam.The floods, the worst in a quarter of a century, have left a trail of destruction in the region, killing in both countries and inundating millions of homes. Many people have lost their belongings and sources of livelihood. The EU expects the humanitarian situation to worsen in the coming days.
https://sputniknews.com/20220620/at-least-59-killed-as-floods-hit-bangladesh-india---photo-video-1096475795.html
bangladesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096584335_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2aa07dcb6bfbb7a621f913834ddfd967.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, india, bangladesh, floods

EU Pledges $2.1Mln in Aid to Flood-Hit India, Bangladesh

15:10 GMT 24.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / BIJU BOROPeople wade through flood waters in Solmara of Nalbari district, in India's Assam state on June 19, 2022
People wade through flood waters in Solmara of Nalbari district, in India's Assam state on June 19, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / BIJU BORO
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will provide 2 million euros ($2.1 million) in emergency funding to support flood victims in India and Bangladesh, the EU's executive body said Friday.
"The EU has released €2 million in emergency funding to ensure our partners on the ground can provide support to those most in need," European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.
Some 1.2 million euros will go to the worst-hit northern and northeastern regions of Bangladesh, with the remaining 800,000 going to the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
A woman carries a child and wades through a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Gauhati, India, Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2022
At Least 59 Killed as Floods Hit Bangladesh, India - Photo, Video
20 June, 09:47 GMT
The floods, the worst in a quarter of a century, have left a trail of destruction in the region, killing in both countries and inundating millions of homes. Many people have lost their belongings and sources of livelihood. The EU expects the humanitarian situation to worsen in the coming days.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала