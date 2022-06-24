https://sputniknews.com/20220624/california-da-formally-files-dui-charges-against-nancy-pelosis-husband-after-may-arrest-1096610650.html

California DA Formally Files DUI Charges Against Nancy Pelosi's Husband After May Arrest

Pelosi's husband Paul, 82, was arrested by police following a traffic accident at the end of May after a test showed that his blood-alcohol level had exceeded... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Following his May arrest in Northern California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) husband Paul has been formally charged with driving under the influence, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Thursday.The statement notes that Paul Pelosi was involved in a collision that resulted in the injury of another person. Following his accident, it was discovered that the 82-year-old's blood alcohol level registered a percentage of .082%, which is just over the legal limit of.08%.Paul has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses: driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing injury and driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or higher and causing injury. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to five years of probation, at least five days in jail, fines, completion of a court-ordered drinking-driver course, and other penalties as appropriate. The businessman is scheduled to be arraigned on August 3.According to Pelosi's spokesperson, Nancy Pelosi was not with her husband when the accident took place. She has yet to publicly comment on reports detailing the incident.At the time, Paul Pelosi's bail was set at $5,000. He was released from detention after promising to show up for the arraignment, according to the DA's office. Moreover, in order to protect Pelosi's right to a fair trial, the district attorney's office will not divulge any additional information to the public either outside of the courtroom or in documents submitted.The district attorney's office recalled in the document that Pelosi was involved in a two-vehicle collision on a country road in Napa County at about 10:17 pm local time on May 28. According to the California Highway Patrol, Pelosi was driving a Porsche when it attempted to cross a state road and was struck by a Jeep.

