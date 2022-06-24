https://sputniknews.com/20220624/bye-manchester-ronaldo-might-replace-lewandowski-in-bayern-munich-1096609797.html

Bye, Manchester? Ronaldo Might Replace Lewandowski in Bayern Munich

Lewandowski has been linked to a transfer to Barcelona for some time as the striker has allegedly grown desperate to leave Bayern and take on a new challenge... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

If Polish star forward Robert Lewandowski leaves this summer, FC Bayern Munich intends to replace him with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Spanish outlet AS reported on Thursday. According to the publication, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, 37, is losing hope that he can win titles with the Red Devils amid the news that Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez were recruited by Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively, and the passivity with which United have started the transfer market season.Meanwhile, Bayern reportedly told the Portuguese star that they will compete for the Bundesliga championship again and be one of the favorites to win the Champions League, and Ronaldo reportedly does not want to waste his final years at the top level and fail to add to the accomplishments of his legendary career.There are reports that the potential transfer of Ronaldo to Bayern would be viewed as a big victory for the Bundesliga winners and would likely lessen the impact of losing Lewandowski. Ronaldo joining players like Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, and Serge Gnaby would give the team a lot of attacking options, especially after acquiring Sadio Mane.

