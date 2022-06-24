https://sputniknews.com/20220624/bjp-habitually-destabilizes-elected-state-governments-says-congress-on-maharashtra-political-crisis-1096622415.html

BJP Habitually Destabilizes Elected State Governments, Says Congress on Maharashtra Political Crisis

Maharashtra, one of the largest and richest states in India, is witnessing an ongoing political drama that has tested the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Senior Congress politician and parliamentarian Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "destabilizing" the ruling government in Maharashtra.In a scathing attack, Kharge, leader of the opposition in Parliament's upper house Rajya Sabha, said that the BJP has "a habit of destabilizing" democratically-elected state governments.Kharge's tweet came after Shiv Sena's rebel Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that "a national party" (presumably the BJP) was supporting him, and rebel lawmakers didn't have to worry about disqualification from state assembly or facing a legal case.Around 50 lawmakers, claimed Shinde, are now staying in a hotel in the city of Guwahati, Assam state.According to reports, these lawmakers, who happen to be Shiv Sena members, want to break away from the coalition with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and wish to form a government with the state's opposition party -- the BJP.Since 2019, the state has been governed by Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, along with independent lawmakers, collectively described as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.The MVA has the majority in the 288-member state assembly, however, the BJP won the largest number of seats — 106.Shiv Sena has 56, NCP occupies about 53 seats, and Congress has 44 lawmakers, the remaining lawmakers are independent.Meanwhile, the BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday dismissed claims that his party was involved in a coup and called the present situation an internal rift in Shiv Sena.In several Indian state, including Madhya Pradesh (in 2020), Karnataka (2019), Goa (2017), and Arunachal Pradesh (2016), the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a government or toppled the ruling government after many non-BJP lawmakers had supported the federally ruling BJP in forming state governments.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

