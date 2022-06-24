https://sputniknews.com/20220624/biden-says-scotus-roe-v-wade-ruling-took-away-americans-constitutional-right-1096638742.html
Biden Says SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling 'Took Away' Americans' Constitutional Right
Biden Says SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling 'Took Away' Americans' Constitutional Right
The US Supreme Court's decision to overrule the Roe v Wade abortion ruling has already triggered pro-choice and pro-life demonstrations in Washington, DC. The... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
"Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a Constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized. They didn't limit it, they simply took it away. That's never been done to a right so important to so many Americans, but they did it. It's a sad day for the Court and for the country," President Joe Biden said on Friday as he addressed the nation following the SCOTUS ruling overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which had guaranteed American women's right to abortion for nearly five decades.The US president continued by saying that "the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk", and insisted that "the Court literally [took] America back 150 years. It’s a sad day for the country." At the same time, he said that the ruling doesn't mean that "the fight is over".
Biden Says SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling 'Took Away' Americans' Constitutional Right
16:42 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 16:52 GMT 24.06.2022)
The US Supreme Court's decision to overrule the Roe v Wade abortion ruling has already triggered pro-choice and pro-life demonstrations in Washington, DC. The draft opinion was leaked earlier this year, prompting condemnation from Democrats and praise from Republicans.
"Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a Constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized. They didn't limit it, they simply took it away. That's never been done to a right so important to so many Americans, but they did it. It's a sad day for the Court and for the country," President Joe Biden said on Friday as he addressed the nation following the SCOTUS ruling overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which had guaranteed American women's right to abortion for nearly five decades.
The US president continued by saying that "the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk", and insisted that "the Court literally [took] America back 150 years. It's a sad day for the country."
At the same time, he said that the ruling doesn't mean that "the fight is over".