International
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/african-union-snubs-zelensky-amid-speech-to-continents-leaders-1096600007.html
African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's Leaders
African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's Leaders
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the African Union resisting Zelensky's manipulation, why Democrats have waited... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T09:15+0000
2022-06-24T09:15+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
roe v. wade
inflation
economy
lithuania
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096599813_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_9ab8afca3eb1610f5eb266efe84c9b8c.png
African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's Leaders
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the African Union resisting Zelensky's manipulation, why Democrats have waited until now to take action to codify Roe v. Wade, and whether Biden's gas tax holiday can ease the pain of inflation.
Guests:Andrew Korybko - Political Analyst | African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's LeadersReese Everson - Attorney &amp; Womens' Advocate | Expected Abortion Ruling Marred by ViolenceEsteban Carrillo - Journalist | Ecuador's Indigenous Population Revolts Against the Ruling ClassDavid Tawil - Crypto Expert | Biden Announces Gas Tax Holiday in Move to Ease InflationSean Blackmon - Host of By Any Means Necessary | EU Fast Tracks Ukraine's Membership ApplicationIn the first hour, Andrew Korybko joined the show to talk about the US economy taking the brunt of warmongering with Russia, how sanctions on Russia unified citizens around Putin, and the African Union resisting Zelensky's manipulation.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Reese Everson for a discussion on why the Democrats have refused to take action to codify Roe v. Wade until now, and if justices can rule on the case without fear of violent repercussions. We were also joined by Esteban Carrillo to talk about the mass protests in Ecuador over soaring food and gas prices.In the third hour, David Tawil joined the conversation to talk about whether Joe Biden's gas tax holiday can ease pain at the pump, Europe's natural gas crisis, and if there's anything else Biden can do to ease inflation. We were also joined by Sean Blackmon to talk about Ukraine taking the limelight at the EU summit in Brussels, where Eurocrats are looking to rush the nation's membership application.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096599813_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c586c9020e3579608b87157d93813d46.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, fault lines, ukraine, roe v. wade, inflation, economy, lithuania, аудио, radio

African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's Leaders

09:15 GMT 24.06.2022
African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's Leaders
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the African Union resisting Zelensky's manipulation, why Democrats have waited until now to take action to codify Roe v. Wade, and whether Biden's gas tax holiday can ease the pain of inflation.
Guests:
Andrew Korybko - Political Analyst | African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's Leaders
Reese Everson - Attorney & Womens' Advocate | Expected Abortion Ruling Marred by Violence
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist | Ecuador's Indigenous Population Revolts Against the Ruling Class
David Tawil - Crypto Expert | Biden Announces Gas Tax Holiday in Move to Ease Inflation
Sean Blackmon - Host of By Any Means Necessary | EU Fast Tracks Ukraine's Membership Application
In the first hour, Andrew Korybko joined the show to talk about the US economy taking the brunt of warmongering with Russia, how sanctions on Russia unified citizens around Putin, and the African Union resisting Zelensky's manipulation.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Reese Everson for a discussion on why the Democrats have refused to take action to codify Roe v. Wade until now, and if justices can rule on the case without fear of violent repercussions. We were also joined by Esteban Carrillo to talk about the mass protests in Ecuador over soaring food and gas prices.
In the third hour, David Tawil joined the conversation to talk about whether Joe Biden's gas tax holiday can ease pain at the pump, Europe's natural gas crisis, and if there's anything else Biden can do to ease inflation. We were also joined by Sean Blackmon to talk about Ukraine taking the limelight at the EU summit in Brussels, where Eurocrats are looking to rush the nation's membership application.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала