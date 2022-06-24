https://sputniknews.com/20220624/african-union-snubs-zelensky-amid-speech-to-continents-leaders-1096600007.html

African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's Leaders

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the African Union resisting Zelensky's manipulation, why Democrats have waited... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's Leaders On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the African Union resisting Zelensky's manipulation, why Democrats have waited until now to take action to codify Roe v. Wade, and whether Biden's gas tax holiday can ease the pain of inflation.

Guests:Andrew Korybko - Political Analyst | African Union Snubs Zelensky Amid Speech to Continent's LeadersReese Everson - Attorney & Womens' Advocate | Expected Abortion Ruling Marred by ViolenceEsteban Carrillo - Journalist | Ecuador's Indigenous Population Revolts Against the Ruling ClassDavid Tawil - Crypto Expert | Biden Announces Gas Tax Holiday in Move to Ease InflationSean Blackmon - Host of By Any Means Necessary | EU Fast Tracks Ukraine's Membership ApplicationIn the first hour, Andrew Korybko joined the show to talk about the US economy taking the brunt of warmongering with Russia, how sanctions on Russia unified citizens around Putin, and the African Union resisting Zelensky's manipulation.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Reese Everson for a discussion on why the Democrats have refused to take action to codify Roe v. Wade until now, and if justices can rule on the case without fear of violent repercussions. We were also joined by Esteban Carrillo to talk about the mass protests in Ecuador over soaring food and gas prices.In the third hour, David Tawil joined the conversation to talk about whether Joe Biden's gas tax holiday can ease pain at the pump, Europe's natural gas crisis, and if there's anything else Biden can do to ease inflation. We were also joined by Sean Blackmon to talk about Ukraine taking the limelight at the EU summit in Brussels, where Eurocrats are looking to rush the nation's membership application.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

