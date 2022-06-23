https://sputniknews.com/20220623/zelensky-touts-ukraines-eu-candidate-status-as-biggest-step-toward-stronger-europe-1096607676.html

Zelensky Touts Ukraine's EU Candidate Status as 'Biggest Step Toward Stronger Europe'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lauded the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a European Union member candidate, dubbing it "the... 23.06.2022

Earlier in the day, European Council President Charles Michel announced that the heads of state and government of the EU approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union.The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission.Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro are among the Western Balkan nations whose EU membership is currently pending. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.

