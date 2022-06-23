Zelensky Touts Ukraine's EU Candidate Status as 'Biggest Step Toward Stronger Europe'

International
Earlier in the day, European Council President Charles Michel announced that the heads of state and government of the EU approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union.The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission.Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro are among the Western Balkan nations whose EU membership is currently pending. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.
23:02 GMT 23.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press OfficeIn this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for his meeting with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lauded the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a European Union member candidate, dubbing it "the biggest step toward a stronger Europe."
Earlier in the day, European Council President Charles Michel announced that the heads of state and government of the EU approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union.

"This is one of the most important decisions for Ukraine in all 30 years of independence of our country. However, this decision concerns not only Ukraine. It is the biggest step toward a stronger Europe that can be taken right now, in our time," Zelensky said on Telegram.

The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission.
Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro are among the Western Balkan nations whose EU membership is currently pending. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.
