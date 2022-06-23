https://sputniknews.com/20220623/video-opposition-holds-protest-in-indias-assam-against-ruling-bjp-over-flood-devastation-1096582526.html

Video: Opposition Holds Protest in India's Assam Against Ruling BJP Over Flood Devastation

Video: Opposition Holds Protest in India's Assam Against Ruling BJP Over Flood Devastation

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday as 12 more people died. The death toll has crossed the 100-mark with 5.5 million people affected across... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-23T09:08+0000

2022-06-23T09:08+0000

2022-06-23T09:08+0000

maharashtra

india

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

state of assam

flood

flooding

rain

rain

torrential rain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096584335_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af741ee717cec4af4247f3fff9313b8f.jpg

Trinamool Congress (TMC) party on Thursday protested in Guwahati, a city in Assam, criticizing the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for ignoring this year's flooding, which has caused massive devastation. The Congress party also blamed the ruling BJP, saying it was focusing on trying to topple the government in Maharashtra rather than paying attention to the prevailing flood situation. It also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state. The criticism over Maharashtra state came as the state is facing a major political crisis after a group of legislators within the ruling party -- Shiv Sena -- has revolted and moved to Assam state.The BJP is the main opposition party in Maharashtra, and Congress is a ruling alliance partner. Approximately 100 TMC workers gathered outside the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati city, where rebel lawmakers from Maharashtra's Shiv Sena party are staying. The reports published in the media suggest that these rebel lawmakers want to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government of Maharashtra, and form a government with the BJP in the state.MVA consists of Shiv-Sena, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The TMC protestors shouted slogans accusing Assam's ruling BJP of investing all its resources in a coup in the Maharashtra government rather than reaching out to those suffering from massive flooding in Assam.In over two weeks, more than 5.5 million people from Assam have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains. These caused the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers to rise and burst their banks, flooding most of the state.By June 19, 528.5 millimeters (20.8 inches) of rain or 109% of the monthly average, had fallen in the state, the India Meteorological Department said.

maharashtra

india

state of assam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

maharashtra, india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), state of assam, flood, flooding, rain, rain, torrential rain, indian national congress