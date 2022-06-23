https://sputniknews.com/20220623/us-to-roll-out-proposals-at-g7-summit-to-increase-pressure-on-russia-1096576635.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden at the G7 Summit next week will roll out a specific set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia and to...
"At the summit, we will roll out a concrete set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia and demonstrate our support collectively for Ukraine," the official said on Wednesday.At the summit, which will be held between June 26 and June 28, Biden will participate in seven working sessions that will address matters related to Ukraine, energy security, the global economy, climate, among other topics, the official said. Zelensky will also participate in meetings with G7 leaders to discuss efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.G7 leaders are also expected to discuss what steps can be taken to reduce Russia's energy revenues while stabilizing global energy markets and lessening disruptions, the official said.Moreover, Biden is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to kick off his visit to Germany and Spain for the G7 and NATO summits.The G7 summit will take place in Germany, while Spain will host the NATO summit in Madrid from June 28-30. Biden during his trip to Europe will take part in the two summits and hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden at the G7 Summit next week will roll out a specific set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia and to provide collective support to Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official said during a conference call.
"At the summit, we will roll out a concrete set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia and demonstrate our support collectively for Ukraine," the official said on Wednesday.
At the summit, which will be held between June 26 and June 28, Biden will participate in seven working sessions that will address matters related to Ukraine, energy security, the global economy, climate, among other topics, the official said. Zelensky will also participate in meetings with G7 leaders to discuss efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.
G7 leaders are also expected to discuss what steps can be taken to reduce Russia's energy revenues while stabilizing global energy markets and lessening disruptions, the official said.
Moreover, Biden is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to kick off his visit to Germany and Spain for the G7 and NATO summits.
"At the very top of the trip, President Biden will be meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Germany, of course, has the presidency of the G7 this year, so this will be a good opportunity for the president to check signals with Germany at the top, as well as to affirm the deep and enduring ties between our two countries and our continued coordination on a broad range of global challenges," the administration official told reporters.
The G7 summit will take place in Germany, while Spain will host the NATO summit in Madrid from June 28-30. Biden during his trip to Europe will take part in the two summits and hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders.
NATO to Unveil New Force Posture Commitments at Madrid Summit
The North Atlantic bloc is expected to unveil new force posture commitments to strengthen the military alliance's deterrence posture, a senior US administration official said.
"Leaders will announce new force posture commitments to strengthen NATO defense and deterrence posture," the official said.
In addition, NATO leaders will also endorse a new strategic concept to address challenges to Euro-Atlantic security, including Russia and China, the official said.
NATO allies will also use the occasion of the Madrid summit to discuss efforts to ensure the alliance has the resources needed to deliver on its commitments, which includes increasing defense spending, the official said.
NATO leaders will also hear remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit to go over the alliance's collective support for Ukraine.
US Approves Sale of Guided Munitions to 12 NATO Allies
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has approved the sale of hundreds of precision-guided munitions, or so-called "smart bombs," to 12 member states of the NATO alliance, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) also announced on Wednesday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency of Precision Guided Munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $22.7 million," the DSCA said in a press release.
The DSCA notified Congress of the State Department's approval of the sale earlier on the same day, the release also said.
"NATO Support and Procurement Agency as Lead Nation has requested the possible sale of 239 GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs, Increment I; 204 FMU-152 fuzes; 204 MK-82 500LB General Purpose Bombs; and 50 BLU-109 2000LB Hard Target Penetrator Bombs," the release added.
The weapons will be delivered to the armed forces of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom, according to the release.