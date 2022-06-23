https://sputniknews.com/20220623/us-to-roll-out-proposals-at-g7-summit-to-increase-pressure-on-russia-1096576635.html

US to Roll Out Proposals at G7 Summit to Increase Pressure on Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden at the G7 Summit next week will roll out a specific set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia and to... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

"At the summit, we will roll out a concrete set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia and demonstrate our support collectively for Ukraine," the official said on Wednesday.At the summit, which will be held between June 26 and June 28, Biden will participate in seven working sessions that will address matters related to Ukraine, energy security, the global economy, climate, among other topics, the official said. Zelensky will also participate in meetings with G7 leaders to discuss efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.G7 leaders are also expected to discuss what steps can be taken to reduce Russia's energy revenues while stabilizing global energy markets and lessening disruptions, the official said.Moreover, Biden is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to kick off his visit to Germany and Spain for the G7 and NATO summits.The G7 summit will take place in Germany, while Spain will host the NATO summit in Madrid from June 28-30. Biden during his trip to Europe will take part in the two summits and hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders.NATO to Unveil New Force Posture Commitments at Madrid SummitThe North Atlantic bloc is expected to unveil new force posture commitments to strengthen the military alliance's deterrence posture, a senior US administration official said.In addition, NATO leaders will also endorse a new strategic concept to address challenges to Euro-Atlantic security, including Russia and China, the official said.NATO allies will also use the occasion of the Madrid summit to discuss efforts to ensure the alliance has the resources needed to deliver on its commitments, which includes increasing defense spending, the official said.NATO leaders will also hear remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit to go over the alliance's collective support for Ukraine.US Approves Sale of Guided Munitions to 12 NATO AlliesMeanwhile, the Biden administration has approved the sale of hundreds of precision-guided munitions, or so-called "smart bombs," to 12 member states of the NATO alliance, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) also announced on Wednesday."The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency of Precision Guided Munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $22.7 million," the DSCA said in a press release.The DSCA notified Congress of the State Department's approval of the sale earlier on the same day, the release also said.The weapons will be delivered to the armed forces of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom, according to the release.

