https://sputniknews.com/20220623/us-lawmakers-demand-results-from-probe-into-alleged-migrant-whipping-on-border-1096605320.html

US Lawmakers Demand Results From Probe Into Alleged Migrant Whipping on Border

US Lawmakers Demand Results From Probe Into Alleged Migrant Whipping on Border

The September scandal rocked the Department of Homeland Security, which manages the Border Patrol Service, after images suggested that horseback rangers used... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-23T19:18+0000

2022-06-23T19:18+0000

2022-06-23T19:18+0000

us

department of homeland security (dhs)

refugees

republican party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089399183_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ff451efc1d636d96b88396d5db6d6fe6.jpg

A group of Republican lawmakers from the House’s Freedom Caucus (HFC) has sent a letter to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) demanding answers regarding a probe into allegations that several Border Patrol agents "whipped" Haitian refugees, the Daily Caller has reported citing the obtained document.The September 2021 incident was supposed to be investigated by the DHS after the horseback rangers were grounded for desk duty and Democrats and human rights activists rushed to accuse the border patrol agents.However, the DHS never publicised the results of any investigation, prompting twelve lawmakers from the HFC to take the matter into their hands and officially request the information from the state body, seemingly in defence of the accused rangers.In particular, the Republicans expressed concern that Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' "highly politicized investigation" could have been used to "target, smear, and intimidate" border patrol personnel.The obtained letter purportedly contained 12 questions for the DHS, including whether the probe was conducted as promised at the time; whether it was concluded; whether any criminal charges were referred to the inspector general; if so, who was charged; whether any disciplinary action has been taking against the border patrol agents; and what have they been found guilty of, if anything? The lawmakers also inquired whether the agents in question were given the right to appeal.The letter described the whipping allegations as “baseless” and with “zero evidence.”The incident reportedly occured in the Del Rio sector of the US-Mexico border, where several horseback Border Patrol rangers were filmed using their horses to prevent Haitian migrants from crossing the river and reaching an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande. In the video, some of the riders “spun” their reigns close to the migrants, interpreted by some as "whipping" them.At the time, the DHS secretary explained that riders use long reigns to control their horses, but still promised to investigate the reports after a range of public figures, including President Joe Biden, slammed the agents for their actions.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220616/us-southern-border-sees-record-high-number-of-illegal-migrants-in-may-1096356988.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, department of homeland security (dhs), refugees, republican party